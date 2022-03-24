CUMBERLAND – The School Committee is again crossing paths with concerns regarding pedestrian safety outside Cumberland High School.
The topic has been a point of contention for years now. Traffic is halted each morning and afternoon as masses of students opt to cross on the street each day instead of utilizing the pedestrian bridge over Mendon Road.
At a March 10 meeting, Kathleen Demers, a resident of Westwood Drive and a parent of a junior Cumberland High School student, voiced her concerns with traffic safety at the high school. Demers said she was struck by a car as a teenager, and does not want to see another child go through what she went through.
“My son asked me today, ‘Why are you going to speak?’ He said ‘I’m a junior, I’m graduating, it doesn’t matter,’” Demers said. “When I was 15 years old, I was hit and dragged by another teenager who was driving. They blew through some stop signs, and hit the accelerator instead of the brake.” She spent years of high school in multiple casts as a result.
Heavy traffic in front of the high school each morning and afternoon has been blamed on busing, students and teachers driving themselves to school, and parents dropping their children off on their commute to work.
At the start of the school year, any students within a two-mile radius of the school were not going to be provided busing. The School Committee’s policies and procedures subcommittee unanimously recommended passage of a rewritten busing policy changing walking distances from two miles to one mile for high school students, 1.5 miles to three quarters of a mile for grades 6-8, and three quarters of a mile to a half-mile for grades K-5.
Demers lives within the one-mile threshold, but drives her son because she considers Mendon Road, which he would have to follow, a dangerous one for pedestrians. Because she drops her son off in the mornings, she said she has witnessed crowds of students still crossing Mendon Road.
“And then you have hoards of children crossing, and not at the crosswalk, which is up ahead near the bridge where there is an attendant,” Demers said. “Nobody’s directing traffic, which I find upsetting because you have so much of it.”
Speaking with The Breeze after the meeting this week, Supt. Phil Thornton noted that the Cumberland Police Department approved the school’s traffic safety plan at the start of the school year. Since March 10, he said, he spoke with Cumberland High School Principal Adolfo Costa regarding the renewed traffic concerns and said they plan to “circle back” with police to consider potential improvements for busing lineups and traffic.
While pedestrian traffic safety within the high school zone has been a topic of conversation for years now, the issue has been exacerbated by the presence of elementary students using the property for temporary space during renovations at Cumberland Hill Elementary, despite the schools’ varied start times. The elementary school starts roughly an hour after the high school’s 7:15 start time, said Thornton. While Cumberland Hill Elementary School is under construction, these younger students and the elementary school faculty have been occupying the Transitional Building on the high school property.
At the start of this school year, Thornton said school officials were again trying to encourage students to use the footbridge crossing over Mendon Road at CHS, which would cut down on time students are walking directly across the road and stopping traffic.
Demers said her office is in East Walpole, Mass., and noted that traffic in that area increased after the company hired hundreds of new employees. Her company paid to install a turning lane and a flashing yellow light at the intersection near the office building. She asked the school board about the possibility of repainting the crosswalks on Mendon Road.
Unfortunately, Thornton explained to The Breeze, both the pedestrian bridge and Mendon Road are owned by the state, so any changes or improvements made for traffic safety would need to be approved and conducted by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.
“It would need to be a state initiative, to get flashers or anything like that,” he said.
