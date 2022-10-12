PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket School Committee recently voted not to extend the contract for Supt. Cheryl McWilliams beyond the end of the current school year, avoiding a stipulation that would have automatically renewed the contract.

Current members and candidates in next month’s election are now sharing their thoughts on the 5-2 vote, which was made following a Sept. 29 executive session discussion, in response to a Breeze request for comment.

