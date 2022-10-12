PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket School Committee recently voted not to extend the contract for Supt. Cheryl McWilliams beyond the end of the current school year, avoiding a stipulation that would have automatically renewed the contract.
Current members and candidates in next month’s election are now sharing their thoughts on the 5-2 vote, which was made following a Sept. 29 executive session discussion, in response to a Breeze request for comment.
McWilliams continues to have no comment on the decision.
School Committee Chairperson Erin Dube previously emphasized that the action did not preclude the committee from choosing to renew or extend the contract at a later date. She noted there will soon be a new makeup of the school board following the November election, and it is possible any new decision on the contract may not be made until after board turnover in January.
Current member Gerard “Jay” Charbonneau contested Dube’s statement and questioned the likelihood of revisiting the matter. Charbonneau said he was one of two votes in favor of extending McWilliam’s contract, and he expressed concern that educational progress in the district would lose momentum with a change in leadership.
With eight candidates in the mix for a seat, including independent David Fargnoli, the board is guaranteed to have three entirely new members for the first time in years.
Member Joe Knight said he was the second vote in favor of extending McWilliams, and he shared Charbonneau’s sentiment that it this a bad time for change.
“The district is moving forward, and changing horses in midstream is not a good idea at this point,” he said.
While disappointed by the Sept. 29 vote, Knight said he wasn’t surprised “because the mayor’s been advocating to remove her for at least a year.” Tension between the city administration and the school district came again recently at the start of the school year when Mayor Donald Grebien criticized an “unacceptable” lack of communication when the new Winters Elementary School opening was delayed.
Three candidates, Jim Chellel, Jennifer Carney, and Marsha Fernandes, signed a letter to the school board on Sept. 21, ahead of the executive session vote. The letter, shared by Chellel this week, stated that if the committee did not act by the Sept. 29 deadline, then the contract would automatically renew. The letter stated that at least three members of the committee will be new after the general election, and the signees thought “it would be inappropriate for an extension, automatic or otherwise, to be granted at this time.”
“It is in the public interest that the next committee be empowered to evaluate the efficacy of the superintendent’s office and plan for the future of the district,” stated the letter. “... we request that the committee hold a vote and not automatically extend the contract, so that the new members have the opportunity to consider every option for the future of the district.”
Chellel emphasized that the request for the committee to avoid the automatic renewal had “nothing to do with (McWilliams and her) performance as the superintendent.” The delay makes it possible for the members elected after November to have a say, Carney explained. Whether reconsideration of the contract will be brought before the new committee is unclear at this time.
Fargnoli said he has heard from district families who are displeased with aspects of the school district administration, on communication in particular. He said he thought it was a smart move to leave the door open for consideration by new members.
Current member Joanne Bonollo acknowledged that she was one of those on Sept. 28 who voted not to renew the contract beyond June of next year, saying she was not in favor of extension at this time primarily because of what she viewed as inadequate communication between the superintendent and her office to the committee and district families.
“You can’t run a district our size without communication between all levels,” she said, and this would need to improve for her to reconsider her stance.
Outgoing member Roberto Moreno said he voted not to extend the contract because of a “disconnect” between the district communities and the central office. He said he also felt the district could be “performing at a higher standard.” Similarly, Bonollo said she has not been impressed by educational progress in the district, though Knight and Charbonneau view progress as a reason to retain McWilliams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.