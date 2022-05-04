PAWTUCKET – School Committee members are questioning the city’s request for an amendment to the fiscal year 2023 budget after unanimously passing a $1.3 million increase in mid-April.
The school board on April 12 voted unanimously to approve a $132,326,514 budget, an increase from $131,114,497. After committee members cast the vote, an ad hoc committee meeting between school and city officials was held on April 21.
Emily Rizzo, spokesperson for Mayor Donald Grebien, said the ad hoc meeting’s goal was to find a way to help address the School Department’s maximum ask of a 4 percent budget increase from the city, “while also still attempting to reach the goal of a zero percent increase to the taxpayers this coming year which the mayor has proposed.”
Rizzo said the mayor’s budget proposal for next fiscal year is able to achieve no tax increase for residents while absorbing nearly $1.5 million more in school construction spending and level funding the operational contribution to the School Department. She said the ad hoc committee proposed two options that would help achieve both the goals of the School Department, “while still serving the taxpayers who have been impacted substantially by the pandemic.”
Director of Administration Dylan Zelazo also explained the city has to continue the required maintenance of effort bottom line to the schools.
“If that number is increased in the next budget, that is the new baseline that the city must provide,” Rizzo said.
The implication of the current $1.3 million increase request from the schools to the city, Rizzo and Zelazo said, is two-fold:
• It would require the council to increase property taxes to provide the funding for the increase.
• That $1.3 million increase would be baked into the budget in perpetuity moving forward, requiring the city to provide that $1.3 million forever plus any future increase requests.
Rizzo further noted it was suggested that some of the School Department surplus be reallocated to pay for school construction debt service payments, which would free up money to pay down other items in next year’s budget and in turn free up money for the schools’ operational request without forcing a tax increase.
Supt. Cheryl McWilliams brought this request to the full School Committee on April 28. Ultimately, members voted 4-2 not to take action and stick with the previously approved budget, with Chairperson Erin Dube and Vice-Chairperson Roberto Moreno in the minority. Grebien said he will now need to formally present the budget, as is, to the state and City Council, on May 11.
In a letter to McWilliams, Grebien said the April 28 meeting with herself, school Chief Financial Officer Melissa Devine, and members of Grebien’s administration “was meant to take collaborative steps during this budget season to make sure we were able to live within the current budget structure and propose a zero percent tax increase.”
Grebien said the School Department was originally set to receive a decrease in state aid based on reductions in enrollments. Zelazo said the city was notified in January by the Rhode Island Department of Education that the funding formula used to create allocations to local schools showed a nearly $7 million reduction to Pawtucket schools. Enrollment was down in most districts in the state, affecting these per-pupil based funding formulas, Zelazo said.
After being warned of this dramatic cut, conversations began between Grebien’s office and the R.I. Department of Education. Ultimately, it was decided RIDE would pursue level funding, avoiding the potential multi-million dollar reduction for school districts with the enrollment based formula.
“Working collaboratively and advocating to the governor, the Pawtucket School District has been level funded by the state of Rhode Island despite proposed multi-million dollar cuts due to lower enrollment,” Grebien wrote to McWilliams. “Your request to the city is an increase of 4 percent, or $1.3 million. This $1.3 million is on top of an increase in debt service for school construction of nearly $1 million and a loss of over half a million in state aide for construction that is in the current fiscal year 2023 proposed budget.”
He also said the city articulated that it needs “to hold the line on taxes and cannot increase taxes on our residents who have been impacted over the past two years by the pandemic, previous tax increases and revaluation, and now inflation which can be seen everywhere from the gas pump to the grocery aisles.” Therefore, he said the budget, in line with the state’s allocation, provides level funding for the School Department’s budget.
During the April 28 meeting, school board members Joseph Knight and Gerard Charbonneau questioned the city’s request for the budget amendment. Charbonneau asked why the ad hoc meeting was held after an initial unanimous approval was given for the budget earlier in April.
In an email to McWilliams following the April 28 meeting, Knight said, “It appears both the mayor and the city council are not aware of the outside costs which do not reflect on our enrollment.” These costs, he wrote, include an increase in special education needs, an increase in charter school attendees, and an increase in out of district placements due to school choice. Knight thanked McWilliams and Devine for creating a budget that he said “is conducive” to the schools’ needs.
“The voters of this city approved rebuilding our schools and they did so knowing that their taxes may have to go up,” he said. “It’s very very poor judgment on the part of the administration to try and blame any increase in tax rates on the School Department. I wonder what the administration would do if we were actually forced to build the high school as well as do the repairs that are needed in our other schools?”
Zelazo said the discussion at the ad hoc meeting centered on finding creative ways to fund the schools’ budget ask. Applying money to school debt service would allow the city to pay off certain items and free up equivalent dollars in the coming budget, he said.
