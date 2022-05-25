PAWTUCKET – Working with local park rangers, a local Boy Scout has completed his requirements for an Eagle Scout project by donating new planters and building picnic tables for the Slater Mill Visitor Center and Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park.
At 13 years old, Edward “Eddie” McClung, a Pawtucket resident and member of Boy Scout Troop 1 in Providence, completed his volunteer project requirements for his Eagle Scout ranking requirements, far younger than most to complete the requirement.
Completing such a project is no small task for older scouts, who are required to complete their Eagle projects before turning 18. McClung is currently a Star Scout and will have his Life rank at the next court of honor, and he is roughly six months to a year away from earning Eagle Scout.
Kevin Rice, administrative support assistant with the Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park, said the Eagle Scout service project benefitting Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park will be the culmination of “hundreds of hours of work and persistent fundraising.”
Over the past few months, McClung participated in the Scout Ranger program, learning more about the National Park Service and giving back to the park through cleanups.
“When visitors come to Slater Mill this summer, they will find the fruits of McClung and his fellow scouts’ efforts,” Rice said.
Rice continued, saying McClung’s “imprint on the site will be seen in the planters filled with fresh flowers.” It will also be evidenced across the park’s landscape, in the form of new picnic tables especially outfitted with QR codes to further aid visitors exploring Slater Mill’s history.
“Slater Mill was built on a tradition of craftsmanship and innovation,” Supervisory Ranger Kevin Klyberg said in a statement. “Eddie’s project is a testament to the importance of public service and stewardship.”
McClung said he first learned about the Scout Ranger Program through a blog, “Bryan on Scouting,” and through the National Park Service website.
“I started volunteering at Slater Mill with my Dad this past fall,” McClung said in an email to The Valley Breeze. “At the time, I was looking for volunteer opportunities for rank advancement.”
While working with the Park Rangers and the staff at Slater Mill, he was struck with the idea of doing an Eagle Scout project for the site. He said it was important to him to find a project that would benefit the community for a long time.
“I noticed that one of the buildings needed a wheelchair access ramp, but this was already contracted out to a company that specializes in this sort of work,” McClung said.
But then Park Ranger Allison Horrocks mentioned they needed some picnic tables as the old ones were very worn. At one point the park had 10 tables, and were now down to three. Horrocks and McClung deliberated over the winter, and agreed on a project where the young scout would provide seven picnic tables, 10 barrel planters, some bat boxes and bluebird boxes.
“This project was ideal because I know that it will really help the park meet its goals of engaging the community,” McClung said. “They needed these picnic tables to offer a place to sit during events that they plan to host over the coming spring, summer and fall. It’s been a lot of fun helping the park out as well as a great learning/growth experience for me individually.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.