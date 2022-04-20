PAWTUCKET – The School Committee has voted to enter a roughly $3,700 contract with New England School Development Council to expand its search for a Samuel Slater Middle School principal.
Earlier this year, Mike Cordeiro, who had held the position since 2019, was the latest of several to walk away from the position in over a few years. The School Committee originally voted 5-2 in February to table a decision on using New England School Development Council (NESDEC), a private, non-profit educational organization focused on planning and management, executive searches and professional development, to assist in the search for a new principal.
The schools initially advertised the position internally, and later posted it on schoolspring.com, a digital job board and educational recruiting website. An initial search conducted by the district resulted in roughly 18 to 20 applicants, and a round of interviews with three candidates between February and March.
Supt. Cheryl McWilliams said this round of interviews did not produce a suitable candidate, and now the school district is looking to widen the search with the aid of NESDEC. According to McWilliams, NESDEC will help in conducting the search and review of candidates.
“... We are looking for diversity in our staff, we’re looking for someone who has some experience, we’re looking for someone who is dynamic, who can lead the faculty with change,” McWilliams said. “We’re just looking to expand that search.”
At the April 12 meeting, School Committee members Gerard Charbonneau and Joseph Knight questioned the expense and language of the contract, which states the search will run for approximately 30 days. They asked if there were assurances that this expenditure of $3,700 would produce a viable candidate, and noted the last time the district recruited NESDEC’s services for a hiring search was for the superintendent position.
“It boggles my mind that we have to spend $3,700 to find a middle school principal here when the last time we had to use NESDEC was for a superintendent search,” Knight said. “It just doesn’t make any sense to me to spend this money…”
While “there’s no guarantee” this new search will produce a candidate, McWilliams referred to the organization’s proven track record. She said other districts have been successful in their searches with NESDEC, and fully expects there will be candidates.
Ultimately, the School Committee voted 4 to 2 to approve the NESDEC search contract, with Charbonneau and Knight voting against
Since Cordeiro’s leave, Assistant Superintendent Lisa Benedetti-Ramzi has been holding the leadership position in the school. During a March school board meeting, members asked Ramzi if progress was being made at the school, she said they did feel “the culture of the building” was “moving in the right direction.” She said systems were being put in place and consistency in enforcing these systems was aiding progress. The school has also established a leadership team of teachers, social workers, the assistant principal and other facilitators.
“We’re incrementally changing,” Ramzi said last month.
These incremental phases of enforcement have proven effective, she said. Examples of small enforcements included mask mandates and limiting backpacks in the locker room. She said they have also been focusing on enforcing rules for wearing hoods, hats and bandanas in school. With more continued support and consistency in enforcing these rules, Ramzi said these changes in habits will become sustainable.
This article has been edited to correctly name Assistant Superintendent Lisa Benedetti-Ramzi.
