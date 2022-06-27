PAWTUCKET - After learning about Ancient Greek civilization and the Olympic Games, students at Joseph Jenks Junior High School put their own artistic, athletic, and academic skills to the test during the second annual 6th-grade llympic Ffeld day.
Jenks social studies teachers and game organizers Katherine Shields and Luca Rebussini said the games started last year as a way to provide students a fun and engaging learning opportunity. The games are a way for the students to showcase their knowledge of Ancient Greece, and the other ancient civilizations, “from the stone age to ancient Rome” that they have learned about throughout the year.
“Ms. Shields and I wanted to make the curriculum come to life and to present our social studies lessons in a collaborative and unique way that the students will be excited about,” Rebussini said.
The green team of “Athens” was led by Shields and the yellow team of “Sparta” was led by Rebussini. The winning team received medals and the title of Olympic champions, while all participants received team shirts.
“It is so heartwarming to watch the students come together and cheer for one another through the day,” Shields said. “It truly shows how strong the Jenks community is.”
Students cheered on their peers all throughout the day on June 10. In the morning, students took part in sculpting and poetry contests, a math decoding race and a rap battle. After lunch, the 6th grade traveled to the athletic fields where they ran a sprint, relay, and long-distance race, threw shot put and discus, and participated in the long jump events.
Green team member Kristine Ferrara said she enjoyed sculpting the most. Fellow green teammate Midana Namusse said he was looking forward to participating in the sprint race. Yellow team member Miguel Barbosa said he was most looking forward to the shot put event. Dominic Pantoja, another yellow team member, had already performed in the rap battle that morning.
As students prepared for the games, Shields said she could see them gaining confidence in their areas of competition. She said “it is amazing to see how these students can create something so artistically and educationally engaged based on our ancient Greece unit.”
Shields said she “dreamed” of having an Olympic Field Day when she was in middle school, learning about ancient Greece. When she joined Jenks as a teacher in 2022, she said she was excited to collaborate with Rebussini to make the dream a reality for students.
