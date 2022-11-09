PAWTUCKET – With the expansion of Career and Technical Education offerings, the Pawtucket School District is offering students first-hand experiences and a glimpse into future career pathways.

​​Speaking with The Breeze Monday, Nov. 7, CTE Coordinator & Career and Work Based Liaison Nina Rawls, and biomedical CTE program and environmental science class teacher Patricia "Trish" Pezza, said the student programs have continued to grow. This is Pezza’s sixth year with the district, but her first year leading the biomedical program, which has over 45 students between two classes.

