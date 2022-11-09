In October, environmental science and pre-engineering classes from Shea High School joined more than 100 other students from R.I. on a field trip to tour the nation’s first offshore wind farm in Block Island.
In October, environmental science and pre-engineering classes from Shea High School joined more than 100 other students from R.I. on a field trip to tour the nation’s first offshore wind farm in Block Island.
Shea environmental science class and biomedical CTE program instructor Patricia "Trish" Pezza, left, leads students in a recent classroom activity.
Students in the Shea biomedical CTE program participated in a learning exercise examining a simulated murder scene for forensic evidence during the first week of the current school year.
In October, environmental science and pre-engineering classes from Shea High School joined more than 100 other students from R.I. on a field trip to tour the nation’s first offshore wind farm in Block Island.
In October, environmental science and pre-engineering classes from Shea High School joined more than 100 other students from R.I. on a field trip to tour the nation’s first offshore wind farm in Block Island.
PAWTUCKET – With the expansion of Career and Technical Education offerings, the Pawtucket School District is offering students first-hand experiences and a glimpse into future career pathways.
Speaking with The Breeze Monday, Nov. 7, CTE Coordinator & Career and Work Based Liaison Nina Rawls, and biomedical CTE program and environmental science class teacher Patricia "Trish" Pezza, said the student programs have continued to grow. This is Pezza’s sixth year with the district, but her first year leading the biomedical program, which has over 45 students between two classes.
“What’s great for the students is that they have hands-on opportunities,” Pezza said.
Students participate in real-world learning experiences and in-classroom activities. This is the first year Pawtucket is offering the biomedical CTE program. Being a new program, Rawls said there is no way to know many students may go on to pursue careers in the biomedical field, but the goal is to prepare them for this pathway.
Through the biomedical program alone, Pezza said, students receive OSHA training, and become CPR and first-aid certified. They also have internship and work-study opportunities with local organizations. As students enter the upper levels of the four-year CTE program, they can earn Community College of Rhode Island and other college credits.
“On the first day students walked into my classroom, they saw a murder scene,” Pezza said.
Using a dummy, she created the simulated crime scene and students learned to examine forensic evidence. They learned about hair and DNA analysis, fingerprinting, and more through lab exercises. A current unit focuses on blood: components of blood, blood types, analyzing blood spatter in crime scenes, and more.
“You can go into just blood-typing as a career,” Pezza said. “This isn’t just something you just go in and do – you can actually make a career out of this.”
Rawls said the goal of CTE programs is to prepare students for careers in Rhode Island, to give back to the state and local communities. During a September School Committee meeting, Director of Career & Technical Education and Unified Arts Ricardo Pimentel said other new programs started for the 2022-2023 school year include culinary arts, community health worker, firefighter and EMT, and engineering programs. The district also expects to add education and hospitality and tourism management programs by 2024.
Student enrollment in CTE programs rose from 280 in 2016 to 476 students in 2018, with the addition of video and film production, finance, JROTC, and IT programs. Approximately 854 students are now enrolled in CTE programs for the 2022-2023 school year. Most students are participating in culinary arts and finance programs, with 161 and 112 students enrolled in those. The next highest programs are law and public safety with 80, pre-engineering with 56, and marketing and management with 52 students.
In October, environmental science and pre-engineering classes from Shea High School joined over 100 other students from R.I. on a field trip to tour the nation’s first offshore wind farm off the coast of Block Island. Students got an up-close look at the wind turbines and learned about the offshore wind industry and clean energy career opportunities. This was made possible by the North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce and their training system, WindWinRI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.