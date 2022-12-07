PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS – The neighboring cities of Pawtucket and Central Falls have each announced programs for city senior citizens looking for help from a local youth to shovel this winter

Pawtucket’s Youth to Senior Shoveling Program is now accepting requests from seniors to be placed on the list to be matched with a snow shoveling volunteer for this winter.

