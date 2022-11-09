Student absenteeism in the first two months of the year dropped at all Central Falls district schools, with the greatest change at Captain Hunt and Calcutt, compared to last year. Another way to look at this is at the individual level students are missing fewer days of school compared to last year, Supt. Stephanie Toledo told school board members on Oct. 25.
CENTRAL FALLS – The Central Falls School District is looking to turn improved attendance rates into higher academic achievement.
Speaking before the School District Board of Trustees on Oct. 25, Supt. Dr. Stephanie Toledo said she was “very happy to share that attendance is off to a strong start” this year. Student absenteeism in the first two months of the year dropped at all schools in the roughly 3,000-student district – with the greatest change at Captain Hunt School and Calcutt Middle School – compared to last year.
“What’s important to see is that almost every day we have more students in school this year than last year, with the exception of just six days,” Toledo said.
These days of exception were on the first, second, third, fourth, 23rd and 30th day of the school year. Toledo said school teams were working hard and collaborating with families to improve student attendance, and they were pleased by the impact.
“Another way to look at this is at the individual level, students are missing fewer days of school compared to last year,” Toledo said. “At this point, we have 200 less students that are chronically absent.”
According to information on the CFSD website, one in 10 kids are chronically absent nationally. Chronic absenteeism for young students means missing 10 percent of the school year – about 18 days a year or two days every month. Toledo on Oct. 25 said the district was monitoring for students “trending toward” chronic absenteeism by missing three days at this point in the year.
“... Even with that threshold, we are down from 1,265 students chronically absent last year to just over 1,000 – and of course wanting to see that drop further and further,” Toledo said.
To prevent chronic absenteeism, the local district has been engaging families, as many parents and students may not realize how quickly absences can add up to academic trouble. Other strategies include improving student transportation, as well as health services to prevent sick-days.
In Central Falls, math SAT scores were so low that they weren’t shared, because “RIDE suppresses the data for confidentiality reasons if fewer than 5 percent of students meet expectations on the test.” For the RICAS, Central Falls saw the worst scores of any district, with 5 percent of students meeting expectations in English, and less than 5 percent in math.
Other business
Members of the national team from the SMART Clinic, along with partners from Brown Medical School, and funders of the Calcutt Middle School clinic visited the school in October. Toledo said there have already been 1,200 visits to the Central Falls School District SMART Clinic this year. She said this breaks down to more than 300 visits for behavioral health reasons, 275 for “more traditional reasons that can be met by a nurse,” and 446 visits that were seen by the medical provider.
“What we’re really excited to celebrate is of those 1,230 visits to the SMART Clinic, only nine kids had to be sent home,” Toledo said. “That is just so much recovered learning time.”
According to Toledo, students are eligible to get their flu shots or other vaccinations at the clinic. They may also visit for mental or behavioral health reasons. Students need parent or guardian permission to be seen at the clinic, and Toledo said more than 90 percent of Calcutt parents had approved this so far.
The team was “very excited by what they saw” on their October visit, Toledo said, and they have already started a proposal to fund a second clinic in the district with the goal of opening for Fall 2023.
Another notable change in the district, highlighted in Toledo’s October district newsletter, is an increase in student enrollment at Ella Risk Elementary School this year. With this increase, students needed the full building and the district team offices, including the superintendent, deputy superintendent, chief academic officer, officer of human capital, and the office of finance, were moved to the second floor of the Rhode Island College Workforce Development Hub (RIC WDH) at 934 Dexter Street – across the road from Ella Risk.
