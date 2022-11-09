CF student absenteeism 1
Student absenteeism in the first two months of the year dropped at all Central Falls district schools, with the greatest change at Captain Hunt and Calcutt, compared to last year. Another way to look at this is at the individual level students are missing fewer days of school compared to last year, Supt. Stephanie Toledo told school board members on Oct. 25.

CENTRAL FALLS – The Central Falls School District is looking to turn improved attendance rates into higher academic achievement.

Speaking before the School District Board of Trustees on Oct. 25, Supt. Dr. Stephanie Toledo said she was “very happy to share that attendance is off to a strong start” this year. Student absenteeism in the first two months of the year dropped at all schools in the roughly 3,000-student district – with the greatest change at Captain Hunt School and Calcutt Middle School – compared to last year.

