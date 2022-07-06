CENTRAL FALLS – In the first participatory budget vote conducted in Central Falls, residents voiced their support to “keep Central Falls clean” and chose to fund the purchase of 10 smart solar trash bins to be placed around the city.
The bins are trash compacting, allowing them to hold up to four times more trash, and smart technology alerts public works officials when they are full and need to be emptied before overfilling. This alert technology also allows the city to cut back on collection check frequency, and to focus staff time on other tasks.
Exactly 333 residents voted in the participatory budgeting, which was open from June 25 to June 29. Voters picked their top three choices out of seven projects, and the smart bins were announced as the top vote-getter with 184 votes during a public program last Thursday, June 30. The smart bins will cost roughly $44,000 and will be funded by $50,000 of city funds allocated for the participatory budgeting winning project.
“I want to thank you for believing in this idea of participatory budgeting,” Pam Jennings, Next Door Nation participatory budgeting coordinator, said to those attending June 30. “It’s a completely new idea here in the United States and Central Falls is trailblazing in this idea of actually giving community members real decision making power.”
According to Jennings, this voting method is a democratic process in which residents decide how to spend part of a budget and is used in more than 10,000 places around the world. Jennings and outgoing City Council President Jessica Vega said this was the first time the participatory budgeting process was used by a municipality in the state.
Last summer, the Central Falls School District invited students and parents to vote on how to spend $100,000 in federal grant funding. At-Large City Council member and Central Falls Schools Grants Coordinator Tatiana Baena helped coordinate and manage funding to support this school level process.
Speaking on June 30, Mayor Maria Rivera said the participatory budgeting process showed young students and residents “how important it is to use your voice” in a democratic system. She encouraged the many young student voters to “continue advocating for the needs of the community.”
Nedgie Louissaint, a 2022 graduate of Central Falls High School, has been interning with Next Door Nation to assist the participatory budgeting process.
“It felt amazing hearing the different voices in our community,” Louissaint said. “Over the course of two months, we held meetings that helped form our plans and we talked about what we can improve in our city…”
In March, residents submitted ideas at community meetings, in drop boxes around the city, and online. Throughout April and May, more than 30 residents worked together to develop seven projects for the ballot. Jennings said in canvassing residents for their interest in the projects, many seniors at the city high rise residences had voiced support for the smart trash bins.
The six projects that did not win funding included:
• 58 votes — Knowledge is power: To provide informational booklets and magnets about community services. Cost of $19,000,
• 112 votes — Adopt-a-grandparent program: To connect seniors with youth on a weekly basis for activities to combat isolation. Cost of $16,000.
• 134 votes — Travel safely to your destination: To fund bus shelter improvements in the city. Cost of $50,000.
• 135 votes — Governor Park improvements: To add fitness equipment for senior citizens and people with disabilities at the park, add a wheelchair swing, install a rubber floor around the playground, and more. Cost of $50,000.
• 154 votes — Veterans Park enhancements: To install a rubber walking trail, create exercise space, add wheelchair accessible picnic tables, and shade structures. Cost of $50,000.
• 165 votes — Speed calming for safer streets: To add speed bumps on dangerous streets, signage, solar power lights, and crosswalk paintings. Cost of $50,000.
