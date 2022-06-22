CENTRAL FALLS – Crowds poured into Stanley’s Famous Hamburgers for days last week following the famed local establishment’s reopening.
The restaurant had been closed since pipes burst in January, requiring renovations to address the impacts from flooding. Reopening on June 14, Stanley’s received a rousing response from those jonesing for a their favorite burger, with lines out the door and up to an hour and a half wait at peak hours for days last week.
Server Brittany Lebeau was celebrating working 10 years to the day at Stanley’s on June 17. After a full decade, Lebeau said one her favorite things about the job remains the interactions with the regular, loyal customers.
Waiting at the bar for his food last Friday, one long-time customer and owner of Pat’s Barbershop up the road at 394 Dexter St., Johnny, said he has been enjoying Stanley’s food for decades.
“You can’t find a cheeseburger like this anywhere,” he said. “The first time I came was right around 1969 ... My best friend moved to New Hampshire. When he comes down here we have to go to Wright’s Farm, Stanley’s and Casserta’s pizza. There’s nothing like it anywhere, those three.”
The restaurant has continued to gain local and national recognition over the years, with Food & Wine magazine adding Stanley’s to its 2021 list of the best hamburgers in the U.S.
Owner Louis Augusta, who took over Stanley’s at 535 Dexter St. from former owner Greg Raheb in 2016, has shared his excitement about reopening after a months-long hiatus.
Stanley’s first opened during the Great Depression in 1932, and has had four owners throughout the restaurant’s lifetime. Stanley’s was originally founded by Stanley F. Kryla. The Polish immigrant Kryla, according to the restaurant’s history, had a dream to make an honest, affordable hamburger.
“In the face of the Great Depression, he opened his restaurant with a commitment to sell a simple American product – home-cooked, full of flavor and affordable,” states the company.
“I remember when a burger was 15 cents,” Glenn Maurice, a Stanley’s loyalist, said last Friday. “I started coming here about ‘63 or ‘64.”
Even in the face of national inflation, staff said the commitment to affordability stands strong, with every burger minus the extras coming in under $7 and the majority under $5, and the famous Stanley burger goes for $2.99.
