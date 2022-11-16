PAWTUCKET – More than 60 local residents attended a free community dinner discussion hosted by the Rhode Island Foundation last week to work toward the shared goal of bringing prosperity to all members of the ocean state.
The Nov. 10 event, held at the Hope Artiste Village, was the 11th of 12 “Together RI” community discussions in the series. Foundation President and CEO Neil Steinberg said the full collection of statewide findings will be shared with participants after the final session, which was scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 15, in East Providence.
Steinberg said the evening, featuring a meal of pasta, chicken Parmesan, salad and desserts, was an opportunity to invite residents, local business owners, and others to engage in civil and civic dialogue. Participants were given three discussion questions, asking what they believed to be Rhode Island’s greatest strengths, and what the greatest challenges affecting residents’ daily lives were. After hosting nearly a dozen similar discussions, Steinberg said the common answers to these questions in Pawtucket mostly focused on quality of life issues, and echoed the previous discussions in other cities and towns.
Many answers showed that residents believe the small size of the state is one of its greatest strengths, allowing residents from all corners to be close and connected. Other strengths included the diversity of culture and heritage among residents, and the geographic diversity with lots of shoreline, and wooded areas in the northwest half of the state.
“That wonderful tremendous diversity – all definitions of diversity, and the differences of cultures that you can’t get in other states or are exposed to in the way we are here,” Steinberg said.
Some of the greatest challenges, according to participants last week, include limited support for both homeless people and for senior residents to “age in place” without having to move to an assisted living facility. Speaking of those suffering from substance abuse or experiencing homelessness, Steinberg said he meets with elected officials twice a week to try and address difficulties facing this population as the weather continues to get colder. While a national issue, Steinberg emphasized that the size of the state could be a benefit to Rhode Island as a whole, with communities being poised to share resources addressing these issues.
“Together we can do this – that’s why we call this Together RI,” Steinberg said.
Others attendees expressed concern with limited access to affordable housing, and the increased cost of rent. One participant noted that 90 percent of the state is zoned for single-family housing, which limits opportunity for development.
The R.I. Foundation, Steinberg said, is 106-years-old and is the largest philanthropic organization in the state, supporting other local organizations all focused on the betterment of the state. Last year alone, the foundation raised $98 million and gave away $76 million. He said the many grants provided are “relatively modest” with the intention of spreading the wealth among different areas and organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.