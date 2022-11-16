PAWTUCKET – More than 60 local residents attended a free community dinner discussion hosted by the Rhode Island Foundation last week to work toward the shared goal of bringing prosperity to all members of the ocean state.

The Nov. 10 event, held at the Hope Artiste Village, was the 11th of 12 “Together RI” community discussions in the series. Foundation President and CEO Neil Steinberg said the full collection of statewide findings will be shared with participants after the final session, which was scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 15, in East Providence.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.