CUMBERLAND – Student enrollment is up across the district, with a majority of new students entering kindergarten and elementary grades.
Supt. Phil Thornton gave an enrollment update to the School Committee last week, saying the district has seen a 60-student increase compared to last year, with a total of 4,939 students. Last year’s enrollment was 4,879.
Breaking that down, Thornton said there are 42 more students at the K-5 level. There are six new students at McCourt Middle School, and 16 more at North Cumberland Middle School. There are 25 fewer students at the high school.
At the high school, there was a “bubble class” with a larger than normal number of students who graduated in the spring. The district was expecting to enroll up to 55 or 60 new career and technical education students, but in the end they only netted 21 new students for the current school year.
“I asked the reason why, and many applied and were accepted, but they were outside of the transportation catchment area, so they chose not to attend,” Thornton told the School Committee on Sept. 22.
Committee member Keri Smith asked about the busing zone, and if there will be a chance to readjust the catchment area in the future. Thornton said these zones were set by the state in the 1970s, and are not geographically equidistant, but it may not be something the district can adjust.
“I could look into who didn’t come and why that is, but that’s the challenge right now, it’s probably out of our range,” he said.
Moving on to an update regarding construction across district schools, Thornton said there are a lot of good things happening at once. He went through the punch list of items being completed at Cumberland Hill School, including molding work, painting, installing paper towel dispensers, classroom window blinds, and more.
While Cumberland Hill held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the start of the year with students back in the building, the cafeteria has not yet opened for use. During a walk-through in August, the district noticed a crack in one of the original wooden beams of the cafeteria ceiling. Steel girders were scheduled to be delivered on Sept. 29, which will be married to the wooden beams to reinforce their integrity. Thornton said the cafeteria should be open again by the end of October. In the meantime, the school has been using a common area for an alternative lunch space.
Current work at Ashton Elementary School includes digging the foundation for a new educational wing. Sewer work is happening at Community School.
“Garvin’s the most exciting right now, it’s demo, inside and out,” Thornton said.
While the school is closed, students and staff from Garvin Memorial School have moved to a temporary location at the Cumberland High School Transitional Building. He said workers are taking down old parts of the building, including the former library, to make way for renovations. Outside the building, the footprint is being prepared for a new cafeteria and other additions.
