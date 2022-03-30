PAWTUCKET – With the Gif-O-Graf, local students and artists can quickly make professional level stop-motion animation with any materials found at their fingertips.
Invented by city-based entrepreneurs Sam Shorr and Willy DeConto, the Gif-O-Graf is an all-in-one animation machine combining “pro-grade animation equipment with out-of-the-box curriculum and materials.” According to Drew Lagace, communications and public relations liaison for the Pawtucket School Department, Gif-O-Graf started as a pilot program at Curtis Elementary as part of the Child Opportunity Zone after school program.
While currently being used for programs at the Pawtucket Public Library and Pawtucket School Department, the business partners said they are looking to expand into other school systems. Students and creatives of any age can use the technology to turn anything from simple paper cut-outs to free-form drawings and 3-D figures into an animated film. The machine takes a series of photos and compiles them together to create the stop-motion style animation.
“We start with some stuff where we had students collect leaves and make that into a character,” Shorr said of the eight week after school program. “By the end, we have them make their own original characters.”
Students can create their own characters or sets using anything from construction paper cut-outs to free form drawings. Those participating in programs through the school and library each get their own “animation kit” which stores their created sets, characters and craft materials.
The machine takes a picture of items placed under the overhanging camera, and students simply click a button to snap a photo. The screen displays partially see-through images of the pictures taken so users can adjust their character drawings or other items with small movements. The technology then stitches the pictures together to create a stop motion film which can be exported and edited.
“The more pictures you take, and the slighter the adjustment, the smoother the video,” Shorr said during a recent session.
The program for Curtis students in grades K-6 ran for eight weeks, and concluded on March 24 with a screening of the films the participating students made. Shorr and DeConto then helped to record voiceover dialogue and edit the pieces together. Students cheered as they recognized each other’s characters, and applauded as each of their names came up in the closing credits last week.
As the business partners look to expand their programs within the Pawtucket school system and elsewhere, they will also expand “Gif-O TV.” The video compilation made by Curtis Elementary students can currently be viewed at gif-o-graf.org/tv. Shorr explained that, moving forward, each participating school will have their own “channel” where students can watch and share their videos.
The machines are designed for a full range of learning styles, and have been used with great interest by neurodiverse individuals through their partnership with the local library, Shorr said. In addition to being fun, the task of creating the sets or characters and making small adjustments for movements encourages focus.
“We did a survey and animation, across the board, was a top affinity among neuro-diverse people,” Shorr said.
They shared the work of one such 23-year-old creative, Dylan, who loves to draw monsters. Dylan’s monster drawers can be found as bookmarks at the Pawtucket library, and now he has begun to make short films of his collection of characters using the gif-o-graf machines.
Gif-O-Graf’s design office is located at 55 Montgomery St. in Pawtucket. Interested individuals can inquire about program participation through the Pawtucket Library. Interested schools may inquire further by visiting gif-o-graf.org.
