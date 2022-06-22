PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Prevention Coalition announced this year’s Humanitarian Award winner and inducted 10 local teenagers into the Pawtucket Teen Hall of Fame this month.
Sponsored by the Pawtucket Prevention Coalition and the city of Pawtucket, the Hall of Fame annually recognizes Pawtucket youth between the ages of 13 and19 who are making positive contributions to the community through volunteer community service. During a ceremony on June 5, this year's members, Tyla Forbes, Zachary Pinto, Efrain Freeman, Arissa Campbell, Gleneris Santos, Hannah Guevremont, Gabrielle Oulette, Shea-Lynn Messier, Hillary Romero Castillo, and Meghan Bonin, were inducted.
In addition to the teens’ induction, the Pawtucket Prevention Coalition also awarded the Humanitarian of the Year Award to Maria Marin of the YMCA. Each year, as part of the Teen Hall of Fame event, the coalition selects a member of the community who “best exemplifies these virtues and values,” and who acts as a role model and inspiration for local youth, Coalition Director Diane Dufresne said.
Speaking during the award presentation before presenting Marin the award, Dufresne said “being a humanitarian means helping people who are suffering,” and it “requires being responsible, conscious of the circumstances of other people’s lives, and helping them on the basis of need, without discrimination.
2022 Pawtucket Teen Hall of Fame Inductees
Gabrielle Ouelette, age 17, Blackstone Academy Charter School, 120 hours of service - Ouelette, a trained peer mentor, volunteered as a dietary aide at The Miriam Hospital, participated in clean-ups with the Save The Bay Shoreline, and a youth panel for the HIV/STI Prevention Coalition. She has been a part of ARISE, advocating for young people of color in the state, and was the first to sign up to help out at vaccination clinics at BACS when everyone returned to in-person education.
Hillary Romero Castillo, age 17, Tolman High School, 680 hours of service - Castillo served as a translator of Spanish and Portuguese at food banks and churches during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as at vaccination clinics, to help patients communicate with doctors. She has distributed food to those in need through food pantries, and promoted wellness and child programs for Latinos. Castillo also helped them fill out census forms and tax forms, having received a certificate through Volunteer Income Tax Assistance.
Hannah Guevremont, age 16, St. Raphael Academy, 68 hours of service - Guevremont helped at designated drop off locations, sorting and organizing a collected 22,000 pounds of food for seven different locations - including the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen - and she participated in multiple food drives. When the pandemic left people in need, Guevrremont and her family tackled the problem of food insecurity in their community head on by donating 10,000 pounds of much needed food items to the city soup kitchen.
Arissa Campbell, age 18, Shea High School, 150 hours of service - Campbell has participated in food drives, book drives, and making blankets for distribution to the needy. She has planned and executed events and fundraisers for the class of 2022. After joining the Key Club, Campbell went on to become Vice President of the student organization, which is dedicated to community service.
Shea Lynn Messier, age 18, Tolman High School, 495 hours of service - Messier completed her service through the Boys and Girls Club of Pawtucket as a Program Aide at Camp Ramsbottom, mentoring kindergarten through 8th grade students. She organized activities and supervised the children while serving as a role model. Messier was also chosen as one in four young people within the program to be hired at the Boys and Girls Club for a paid position.
Efrain Freeman, age 18, Shea High School, 150 hours of service - Freeman has run international and local drives for shoes, food, and winter clothing. He has made blankets and cards for the needy, organized community clean-ups, and raised funds for UNICEF.
Glenaris Santos, age 15, Shea High School, 60 hours of service - Santos completed her community service through the Key Club at her school. She participated in clean-ups, book drives, making blankets for the needy and cards for veterans and first responders. She helped raise funds for water purification in Haiti, and has also fundraised over $1000 for school activities.
Meghan Bonin, age 18, Tolman High School, 140 hours of service - Bonin has volunteered at The Boys and Girls Club of Pawtucket coaching baseball for the summer league for the past 4 years. She completed this this while helping children ages 10-12 in this sport.
Tyla Forbes, age 17, St. Raphael Academy, 60 hours of service - Forbes completed her community service at the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen serving breakfast weekly, regardless of vacations and days off. She also participated in the Christmas Adopt a Family and Easter Basket Programs.
Zachary Pinto, age 17, Shea High School, 60 hours of service - Pinto completed his community service through the Key Club, engaging in both environmental clean-ups and food drives. He also volunteered at BLM (Black Lives Matter), doing mutual aid work such as food distribution, clothing drives, and community town halls. Most recently, he participated in a voter registration drive.
