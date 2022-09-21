PAWTUCKET – The latest Pawtucket Arts Collaborative show “Text” features the works of nearly 50 artists, working in the theme of written language and imagery that has been used to communicate for thousands of years.

“Written language and imagery expanded the world and filled it with stories and information able to span tribes, cities, oceans, and time,” reads the gallery description. “While the styles developed differently all over the world displaying a wide variety of diversity. To this day, we are still experimenting: from comic books, to graffiti, multi-media works, advertising, word-based artists and many more, we are still exploring and finding new modes to communicate…”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.