PAWTUCKET – The latest Pawtucket Arts Collaborative show “Text” features the works of nearly 50 artists, working in the theme of written language and imagery that has been used to communicate for thousands of years.
“Written language and imagery expanded the world and filled it with stories and information able to span tribes, cities, oceans, and time,” reads the gallery description. “While the styles developed differently all over the world displaying a wide variety of diversity. To this day, we are still experimenting: from comic books, to graffiti, multi-media works, advertising, word-based artists and many more, we are still exploring and finding new modes to communicate…”
The PAC Gallery, 560 Mineral Spring Ave., is open on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and “Text” is up through Oct. 30. Each piece on display contains, or is about, words and language. The Pawtucket Arts Collaborative selected the theme and title, and recruited Providence artist and printmaker Dan Wood to be the guest juror for the show.
“As far as the criteria for the show goes, the original call was pretty open as to how one would define text-based work,” Wood said. “For me, I wanted to showcase the huge variety in which text could be defined and understood, from an analysis of abstract western and non-western letterforms, as purely conceptual pieces, as visual texture and patterning, as central or minor elements in a larger design, as stories, etc.”
Any juror, Wood said, is balancing their own “interests, tastes, and experiences with how the call for work is defined, and then trying to build a cohesive narrative from the submitted works.” The chosen work features a variety of ways the artists chose to incorporate, define, and play with text. Four pieces chosen for the awards, Wood explained, “were based on their unique approach in widening the definition and playfulness of using text.”
An opening show on Sept. 15, announced the winners of the show.
• In first place, winning $500, was Nick McKnight’s neon piece “(Screaming Internally).” Wood said this piece “captured a true sense of our jointly held and personal experiences throughout the pandemic, using text in a form we see everyday, recognize as part of our visual street culture and as a trade, but do not often recognize or see it in use as a fine art medium.”
• Second place, and $250, went to Kristen Dettoni’s punch-needle textile pieces “BrailleSeries 1” and “Residency” for “the way it re-arranged and highlighted the abstract nature of text as a system of codes,” and created the textural 3-d element of braille.
• Scott Waldinger, known artistically as SW Dinge, won third place and $100 for his large-scale painting “Escape,” which “uses text as an element of visual texture.”
Earning honorable mention was Patrica Figueroa’s painting “We Are Here, IV," which pushes text into a more abstract realm by using a large gold X to frame the pink and orange patterns within the work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.