PAWTUCKET – With support from area churches, The Elisha Project of Pawtucket is shipping its third container of supplies this summer to the war-torn country of Ukraine.
Gov. Dan McKee, candidate for General Treasurer James Diossa, and other officials stopped by The Elisha Project warehouse on High Street last Thursday afternoon to speak with the non-profit’s co-founder and CEO, George Ortiz, and other organizers. Donations to fund the shipment of supplies were collected by members of the Chinese Christian Church of Rhode Island and other local churches.
Meghan Lee, youth coordinator with the Chinese Christian Church, said the group raised money through fundraisers, including bake sales, art sales, and carnation sales for Mother’s Day that were dipped in yellow and blue dye to reflect the Ukrainian flag. They raised more than $15,000 to support the shipments, and presented a $5,000 donation to The Elisha Project last week.
According to Sunny Ng, a member of the church, this is the third shipping container they have sent since June, and the cost to send each is roughly $10,000. Supplies were collected and stored at the warehouse until there was enough to fill another container.
Slavik Krishchuk, a critical care nurse at Rhode Island Hospital and Ukraine native who has lived in Rhode Island for roughly 20 years, said his oldest brother is still in Ukraine where he lives and works as a pastor. Before the war started in February, Krishchuk encouraged his brother to come to the U.S., but he declined.
“I cannot leave the church,” his brother told him. “It’s the pillar of the community…”
The church, Krishchuk said, still holds services. Funds were raised to purchase a cargo van in Germany, and it was shipped to Krishchuk’s brother in Ukraine. His brother organizes the supplies delivered from The Elisha Project and makes sure they are delivered to families in need.
McKee last week thanked The Elisha Project for their local and now international goodwill efforts to help Ukrainian families. He said the supplies are being directly delivered to those who need the help.
“I can’t imagine Rhode Island going through what Ukraine is going through right now,” McKee said. “What is done here is helping many, many families … Your goodwill extends past Rhode Island …”
Before the container was filled last Thursday, Ng and others were already looking forward to the next opportunity to send more supplies.
“We hope this is not the last container,” he said. “We’re thinking about one more container with toys before Christmas for the Ukrainian children.”
Laureen Grebien, who spoke on behalf of her husband, Mayor Donald Grebien, said she planned to reach out to volunteers from her annual Thanksgiving Turkey Basket Drive to support Ng’s holiday effort.
“As first lady, there are a lot of things I get to be a part of, and this really touches my heart,” she said.
Through the pandemic, The Elisha Project provided food to hundreds of families in need. Ortiz said the food bank provides roughly 100,000 pounds of food to those in need each week. Last summer, the city of Pawtucket and the non-profit announced a partnership to make the Elisha Project the official food rescue and food insecurity partner of the city.
