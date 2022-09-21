Elisha Project 5
Buy Now

With support from area churches, and local and state government officials, The Elisha Project in Pawtucket is shipping its third container of the summer filled with supplies to the war-torn country of Ukraine.

 Breeze photo by

Zack DeLuca

PAWTUCKET – With support from area churches, The Elisha Project of Pawtucket is shipping its third container of supplies this summer to the war-torn country of Ukraine.

Gov. Dan McKee, candidate for General Treasurer James Diossa, and other officials stopped by The Elisha Project warehouse on High Street last Thursday afternoon to speak with the non-profit’s co-founder and CEO, George Ortiz, and other organizers. Donations to fund the shipment of supplies were collected by members of the Chinese Christian Church of Rhode Island and other local churches.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.