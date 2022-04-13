CENTRAL FALLS — For more than two decades, the Warde-robe has served its mission to provide clothes, as well as other essential items and services to local residents.
The Warde-robe Thrift Shop in Central Falls is one of the area’s oldest continuous thrift shops, and has been in operation by the Sisters of Mercy and McAuley Ministries at 1286 Broad Street in Central Falls since 1997. The shop is open to the public, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and offers clothing and small household items at low cost to its customers in Central Falls and the surrounding community.
“We provide for individuals who are struggling to make ends meet,” said store manager Andres Montoya.
As a mission of the McAuley Ministries, the Warde-robe also works with local human service agencies to provide vouchers for free clothing, blankets, and small household items for those in need. It also provides community service opportunities for students, and serves as a “safe, friendly and welcoming environment to all who enter” its doors.
Anyone can also visit the thrift store and shop the low-priced items in its collection. The store sells quality, gently-used clothing and household goods to working families and individuals who have difficulty making ends meet. Upon entering The Warde-robe, visitors find an array of seasonal clothing, home goods and small pieces of furniture, bedding, lamps, curtains, decorative items and more.
Proceeds from The Warde-robe’s in-store sales directly benefit the store’s operations, as well as the McAuley House and McAuley Village Ministries. McAuley Ministries, based in Providence, Rhode Island, is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization sponsored by the Sisters of Mercy and rooted in the ideals of its founder, Catherine McAuley. The ministry provides the basic needs of food, clothing, shelter, health services, emotional support and guidance to the most vulnerable in the community.
In addition to providing clothing in emergency situations, The Warde-robe also offers clothing at no cost through referrals from local agencies such as Project Hope, New Hope for Families shelter, Caritas, Inc., and more. Customers are working poor families from Central Falls, Pawtucket and Providence, who all seek necessities at affordable prices.
While the store provides the immediate needs of those who seek help, it also advocates for changes that better address the needs of those it serves “while working to create a caring community where people can connect with one another.”
“The Warde-robe also helps people who just want to have a talk, and learn about the different supports we provide,” Montoya said.
When Montoya, a Columbia native, moved to the area 20 years ago, he said he “faced many different challenges, beyond the language barrier itself.” After working for four and a half years with The Warde-robe and McAuley Ministries, he said he loves being able to help other immigrants who are facing similar challenges now.
Barbara Haynes, executive director of McAuley Ministries recently spoke on the Cumulus Community radio show for 401Gives Day on April 1, 2022. McAuley Ministries has been involved with this annual campaign since it started in 2020. This year, the 401Gives campaign raised $3,132,147 through 12,996 donors for 507 organizations.
According to Haynes, the Warde-robe has raised over $28,000 in the last two years through the 401Gives campaign. This third year alone they raised $30,600, for a total of $58,600. Haynes said the organization has been able to use this money to purchase supplies for meal programs and other aspects of its ministry during the COVID-19 pandemic.
McAuley Ministries runs three local programs, including the Warde-robe. Th other programs are McAuley House at 622 Elmwood Avenue in Providence which serves as a food pantry, meal site and social service agency; and McAuley Village, which is a residential program providing housing for woman-led families who were prior victims of domestic violence.
The Warde-robe relies on the generosity of the community to keep its shelves stocked and to offer customers a wide selection of high-quality, gently-used clothing and household items. Donations to The Warde-robe can be made between 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. All donors are asked to call before arriving. Donations drop-offs are made at the side door of the building, on Jenks Ave.
Acceptable donations include: Clean, quality clothing for the whole family; outerwear, gloves and hats; women’s, children’s and men’s shoes, sneakers and boots; pots and pans; dishware, utensils and glasses/coffee mugs; small pieces of furniture; bath towels, sheets, comforters and blankets; window treatments and decorative items; and small kitchen appliances in good working order.
For more information on volunteer opportunities, or to schedule a donation drop off, call The Warde-robe at 401-729-0405.
