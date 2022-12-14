This is Pawtucket

The city of Pawtucket will kick off 2023 with the premiere of a new promotional video focused on commerce and economic development.

The city is hosting a Jan. 5 launch of the promotional video titled “This is Pawtucket.” According to an event announcement, this is the first promotional video for the city focused on commerce and economic development. It will be presented by Mayor Donald Grebien and Commerce Director Sandra Cano.

