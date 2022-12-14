PAWTUCKET – With the premiere of a new promotional video, Pawtucket is highlighting the city’s continued commerce and economic development heading into 2023.
The city is hosting a Jan. 5 launch of the promotional video titled “This is Pawtucket.” According to an event announcement, this is the first promotional video for the city focused on commerce and economic development. It will be presented by Mayor Donald Grebien and Commerce Director Sandra Cano.
The city is inviting local residents, elected officials, community partners, and friends of Pawtucket from across the state to join the premiere at TEN31 Productions, located at 249 Roosevelt Ave. A rain date is scheduled for Jan. 13.
Space is limited and pre-registration will be required for admittance. To inquire about space for attendance, contact Anthony Hebert, economic and cultural affairs officer in the Pawtucket Planning and Redevelopment Department, at ahebert@pawtucketri.com.
“Pawtucket is a growing hub of new activity in the region and we would like to highlight the development and investment which is reactivating so many unique and extraordinary spaces in our city,” said Hebert.
The city started working on the promotional video in May. TEN31 Productions, Hebert said, is one of multiple partners and local businesses featured in the video. He said the video, while less than two minutes long, highlights the array of small businesses across the city, as well as riverside development, housing developments, and the revitalization of the mill buildings.
“It highlights various businesses as examples of the success seen in the city,” he said.
While they visited and interviewed with selected businesses for the video, Hebert noted that narrowing down the candidates was no easy feat, with “more than a few” businesses and business owners having their own success stories to share, “but the video can only be so long.”
In the days after the Jan. 5 premiere, the video will be posted across city social media platforms.
