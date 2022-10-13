CUMBERLAND – A former student has claimed that Cumberland High School has a serious issue with vaping and drug use in school, while district officials state they are taking steps to combat what they say is a national problem.
Gabriel “Theo” Munnelly reached out to The Breeze as a former student at Cumberland High School, saying he “dropped out to do online school due to their drug problem,” which he said he was caught up in himself.
Cumberland Supt. Philip Thornton said the schools do not offer full-time online learning, and confirmed that Munnelly had been approved for homeschooling by the district.
The 17-year-old junior said students use vaporizers to smoke nicotine products and marijuana or THC products in school bathrooms and classrooms. He also claimed that students were bringing harder drugs into school in addition to vaping.
Munnelly said he met with Cumberland School District officials who told him that, to combat issues with vaping in school, bathrooms were being locked before and after the school day. Thornton confirmed that some bathrooms are locked in the morning and unlocked as the day begins to be available to students throughout the day.
Munnelly says locking restrooms does not go far enough, as students are also smoking in classrooms.
“Most of the teachers at Cumberland High School seem to not even care about it, they’ll let students be high and smoke, and they won’t say anything. I know all this because I was a part of it.”
After conferring with Principal Adolfo Costa, Thornton contested the claims, saying that “vaping in classrooms has not been reported as an ongoing issue.” He added that “our teachers are committed to creating a safe learning environment for our students.”
“I have no record of any of the behavior as described,” he said when asked about harder drug use in schools.
Asked to comment on the claims, Cumberland Teachers Association President Kerry Carlson declined.
“I have no comment at this time,” she said.
High schools across the nation are dealing with vaping, Thornton noted. While CHS is using vape detectors in bathrooms, Munnelly said based on his own experience these devices are ineffective at picking up vaporizer use. In addition to the detectors, Thornton said they are monitoring restroom use by stationing teachers outside.
“When students are found using, they are scheduled to meet with our student assistance counselor,” Thornton said. “Students also receive a consequence for vaping at school. Also a component of our health curriculum includes substance abuse prevention.”
Munnelly said he “got caught up in the stuff happening at CHS.” He said personal drug use led him to experience depression and high anxiety. After finding support, he said he wanted to share his story because he felt the school was not doing enough to address the drug problem and did not want anyone else to experience the struggle he did. After leaving in-person schooling in Cumberland this summer, he said he enrolled online at James Madison High School, an online accredited school, according to its website, “for teens, adults returning to school and homeschoolers.”
Munnelly said he spoke with a past teacher of his from Cumberland and asked the teacher why they did not report his drug use while he was enrolled. According to Munnelly, the teacher’s response was that they did not want to get the student in trouble, but he said disciplinary action may have been what he needed to change his behavior, and he wanted to encourage teachers and faculty to speak up if they suspect students of drug use.
