CENTRAL FALLS – Central Falls will have just one challenge at the local level with three candidates trying for two at-large seats on the City Council, and current City Council President Jessica Vega announced she is not seeking re-election.
Candidates will need to collect 200 signatures by registered voters on their nomination papers by July 15 to stay in the race for the November election.
Vega, 34, has held two terms on the council after first being elected in 2018. She said she decided against seeking re-election as developments in her personal and professional life will limit the time she can commit to the city. She works full-time as an initiative director with Dunamis Synergy in Providence, and she recently became engaged.
In her four years on the council, Vega said she was privileged to work alongside both current Mayor Maria Rivera and former Mayor James Diossa. She said the city’s participatory budgeting process in June, which allowed city residents to vote for their top projects to be funded for up to $50,000, was among the accomplishments she was most proud to see come to fruition. She said she has been grateful to use her position to create opportunities for city residents, youth specifically, to be involved with local government.
“I feel like I’ve always been doing community work, but when you have this title as a city councilperson, I’ve always viewed this role as you should use that power to be able to empower others,” she said.
Outgoing Councilor Glendaliz Colon will not be seeking re-election to one of the two at-large seats. Incumbent at-large Councilor Tatiana Baena is running for a second term. New candidates for at-large seats are Laurilim Rosado and Alfonso Acevedo.
Baena said she wants to “continue uplifting the voices of all residents at City Hall, fighting for greater investment in our youth’s education, after-school programming and job opportunities, good-paying jobs for all our residents through expanded adult education and workforce training programs, and greater accountability and better city services that improve the quality of life for all.”
A lifelong resident, she said specific goals for a second term would be to continue her focus on fiscal management and to establish a youth commission to create and coordinate programs and resources for city children. In addition to her work as a councilor, Baena is the grant coordinator for Central Falls schools, co-owns booth. event space on Main Street in Pawtucket, and is the founder and president of the Mundialito non-profit futsal league.
Rosado, a 10-year resident of the city, said she originally considered running for office in 2020, but ultimately did not file. The mother of three children has spent the last two years preparing for a campaign by working alongside city officials and community members. She is a current member of the Planning Board and Personnel Board. She previously worked as a data compliance officer in the Central Falls School District for seven years, before her current job as vocational rehabilitation counselor for Rhode Island Office of Rehabilitation Services. Her top priorities include advocating for public health, city safety, housing access, and education.
“I’m focusing my campaign to have better education, to have a city that is safe for every single resident, every single kid, and making affordable housing for the city,” Rosado said.
Acevedo, a Colombia native and long-time city resident, is the founder and editor of America News, a monthly Spanish language newspaper writing on statewide, regional and national topics, opinion pieces, and entertainment news since 1992. He said he is heavily involved in the community, and has volunteered as an art teacher for Adams Public Library programs for 10 years. He previously ran for a Ward 2 seat on the council in 2012, but lost by a close margin, and is running again as an independent after encouragement from fellow residents to bring his non-partisan views to the municipal level.
“I think I have the energy and I have ideas to bring to the council. In this case, as councilor-at-large, I can offer more and support ideas for the entire city,” he said. “I want to offer to all residents a voice and opportunity to get somebody independent on the council — I want to offer my voice for everybody in an independent way.”
The races for all five ward seats on the city council are uncontested, with four out of five seats being pursued by incumbents: Meaghan Levasseur, Ward 1; Robert Ferri, Ward 2; Kevin Kazarian, Ward 3; and Franklin Solano, Ward 4. Rafael Peguero is running to fill the Ward 5 seat being vacated by Vega.
Peguero, who turned 67 on July 4, works as an executive chef at Bridgewater State University. He said he was encouraged to run for the vacant seat by neighbors and city officials, including his neighbor and former Sen. Dan Issa and Ward 4 council incumbent Solano. Vega said she too is endorsing her successor. Peguero said he’s excited to provide a voice for community members of all ages, and to take office as the city continues to reinvent itself.
“I feel that Central Falls is going in a good direction, but there is always space to improve,” he said. “... I remember in the past, people used to make not good comments about Central Falls. I think right now people are seeing Central Falls a little differently, and I think it’s time to jump and make sure we continue doing a better job for the city.”
