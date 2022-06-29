PAWTUCKET – The City Council and Board of License Commissioners held a brief formal hearing regarding the liquor license for Tikal Restaurant & Lounge following police response to a May 8 incident involving a stabbing.
The restaurant’s current license has a stipulation that it close at midnight Sunday through Wednesday, and at 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. According to a summons filed by City Clerk Rich Goldstein, the hearing was to consider whether Tikal’s license should be amended, revoked or suspended, or if a fine should be charged. The hearing was called in response to an incident of disorderly conduct by patrons.
Speaking to the council on June 22, City Solicitor Frank Milos said they did not feel a full formal hearing was necessary as long as the board accepted an agreed upon disposition he had worked out with the attorney representing the license holder. After brief discussion, the board voted to accept the disposition which proposed the license holders plead no contest to the offense and be charged with a $1,000 fine payable within 30 days.
A four-day suspension of the liquor license will also be in place. This suspension will be “sustained for a six-month period.” Milos and Council President David Moran explained that by “sustaining” this penalty, the city could invoke an additional four-day liquor license suspension if there is another incident within six months, and those additional days would suspend the license for two consecutive Fridays and Saturdays.
Speaking on behalf of Tikal’s liquor license holder, attorney Nicholas Hemond said they did not feel a new security plan, such as one that would require patting patrons down upon entry. As Tikal primarily operates as a restaurant and not as a late night bar or club, Hemond said “this was sort of an outlier incident” for the establishment.
According to a police report filed by Pawtucket Patrol Officer Adam Popielarcheck, he was parked along Broad Street in his patrol car on the night of May 8 when he was flagged down by people outside of Tikal on Manchester Street. He said one man was bleeding with a laceration to his forearm. The wounded man gestured toward both a black key-chain pocket knife found under a car at the scene and another man who was walking away from the restaurant. Popielarcheck and a fellow officer detained the suspect who was leaving the scene, and collected witness statements and security footage from the restaurant.
The license commission also approved a temporary outdoor expansion of the premises for La Esquina Colombiana Bar and Grill, located at 266 Grand Ave. The restaurant is only permitted to hold outside service between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., side doors of the restaurant must remain closed, and there is no live entertainment permitted.
