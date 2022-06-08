PAWTUCKET – The top students of 2022 at the Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Performing and Visual Arts are Nic Calamba and Sabrina Angulo.
According to JMW Principal Anne Lagace, Calamba, the valedictorian who is graduating with a weighted grade point average of 4.163, will be attending Rhode Island College in the fall to study biological science. The top student was an active participant in Comic Club, a member of the National and Rhode Island Honor Society, and is graduating as a visual arts major from the local arts school.
Angulo, the class salutatorian, said achieving the title was not a primary goal of hers, but she worked hard throughout her high school career and “it is nice to see it all pay off.” The Pawtucket resident is graduating with a 4.119 weighted grade point average as a film major from the performing arts school.
She is the daughter of Sarah Feeley and Steven Angulo. She has an older sister, Sam Angulo, but the 2022 graduate is the first member of her family to attend JMW.
In her time at the school, Angulo has worked as a member of the tech crew for school theater productions. She has played with the Tolman soccer team since joining as a freshman, and has been a captain for her junior and senior seasons. Additionally, she is a member of Student Council, the Broadcasting Club, Honors Club, Gaming Club, and has been taking piano lessons for six years now.
“My favorite thing to do outside of school is to spend time with my friends and play the piano,” she told The Breeze.
For the entirety of her senior year, Angulo has been working on a short film with some of her best friends. This project, she said, served as a reprieve at times from the more difficult moments of the academic year.
“The film is about 20 minutes long, and we have poured our hearts into it,” Angulo said. “Even when I was at my lowest, the happiness and excitement that came from this project gave me the motivation to keep going. No matter what my path is in life, I will never forget the memories I have made with this film, and the lessons I’ve learned while working on it.“
After graduation, the salutatorian will be looking forward to attending Pace University in New York City, where she will be majoring in film.
“One day, I hope to get a job in the film industry,” Angulo said. “I want to go into either directing or screenwriting. No matter what I go into, my main goal is to create a more inclusive and accepting environment in the industry.”
JMW will host the class of 2022 graduation tonight, June 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.