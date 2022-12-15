CUMBERLAND – After months of planning, the Economic Revitalization and Social Equity Plan for Valley Falls and Lonsdale was presented to the public at the Filibuster Club Monday.

The plan for the two mill villages envisions revitalization and economic development along Broad Street and Mendon Road, with preservation of working-class character. In June, the Town Council authorized Mayor Jeff Mutter to enter a contract of up to $100,000 with 4Ward Planning to draft the plan, funded through a grant from Rhode Island Commerce.

