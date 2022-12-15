CUMBERLAND – After months of planning, the Economic Revitalization and Social Equity Plan for Valley Falls and Lonsdale was presented to the public at the Filibuster Club Monday.
The plan for the two mill villages envisions revitalization and economic development along Broad Street and Mendon Road, with preservation of working-class character. In June, the Town Council authorized Mayor Jeff Mutter to enter a contract of up to $100,000 with 4Ward Planning to draft the plan, funded through a grant from Rhode Island Commerce.
Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens says the goal is to help create a better version of an area that’s in the midst of a revitalization. Another is to include Central Falls and Pawtucket, based on the belief that Broad Street is a collection of communities with a shared identity on Broad Street.
On Monday, Mutter introduced consultants Todd Poole, Kevin Rivera, and Ken Livingston for updates on their work and suggestions for potential development and revitalization projects. Consultants have conducted stakeholder interviews, business drop-ins, and a community survey.
Their study area focused on Valley Falls and Lonsdale along the river, up Broad Street and along Mendon Road, including the Ann & Hope Mill and the former St. Patrick Church. It proposes enhanced linkages to the bike path and multi-use trail, as well as a conceptual “New Pond Park” on contaminated land behind Stop & Shop on Mendon Road.
Public feedback thus far finds the Broad Street area “too crowded, cluttered, and beat up looking” and was “lacking commerce and green space and aesthetic appeal.” Residents expressed interest in “more entertainment, restaurants, and gathering places for the community,” as well as a “need for greater diversity of businesses and shops to draw people in.”
Livingston said Cumberland would benefit from signage throughout town highlighting local landmarks and businesses. Central Falls has a workforce training facility, which he said could be a shared resource for the three communities. He also encouraged regular small business assistance meetings.
Suggested “market supportable redevelopment” opportunities would focus on a demand for multi-family residential housing “targeted to working professionals and empty nesters seeking to downsize but remain within the area.”
Consultants also noted potential in redevelopment of the Naushon Mill, which offers light industrial opportunity. They said the owner of the approximately 4-acre mill property intends to redevelop the building for up to 130 market-rate housing units and a bakery. Should this project prove undoable, consultants said the main building could be considered for multiple small industrial businesses. They envision a commercial kitchen space with indoor or outdoor dining on the east side of the building with views of the Blackstone River.
Another proposed mixed-use development opportunity envisions reconfiguring the retail space and parking in the Stop & Shop plaza. They said the shopping center has too much parking, and proposed relocating Dollar Tree and in-line retail businesses to the north end where there is currently parking. This would open nearly five acres of space on the south end of the lot for new development, adjacent to the corner of Mendon Road and Ann & Hope Way.
Down the road, consultants said several properties, from 4 to 18 Ann and Hope Way, offer a chance for housing redevelopment. The site could accommodate new multi-family housing in addition to adaptive reuse of the factory building for commercial space.
After plans to expand Blackstone Valley Prep High School were recently denied, student families questioned why the impact of traffic was seemingly not a concern for developments at Ann & Hope or St. Patrick’s while it was cited as a large focus of discussion for the school proposal. Asked about those comments Monday, Stevens said he does not feel the traffic impact for the projects is comparable.
“Take St. Patrick, it’s a church that’s being surplused by the Diocese of Providence, and it’s zoned commercial,” Stevens said. “If in theory a developer comes and knocks the church down, you could have by-right a drug store or supermarket that would generate all sorts of traffic.”
Instead, he said, “we’re going to save the building and have 44 affordable housing units.” He said traffic from the development would generate “350 trips over a 24-hour period,” and there would also be new access onto Church Street.
Ann & Hope also has multiple roads connected to disperse traffic. The issue at BVP, Stevens said, is that traffic is concentrated to periods of time around drop-off and pick-up times.
