PAWTUCKET - Four Rhode Island high school students, including two students from Pawtucket and Central Falls, will gain first-hand career experience during an eight-week paid internship with local non-profit organizations.
The four students were selected for their leadership, background, passion and commitment to community. The two local students selected for the Bank of America Student Leaders summer internship program are Leissa Medina, a Central Falls resident and rising senior at Blackstone Valley Prep High School, and Deren Sozer, a Pawtucket resident and rising senior at School One. They will both intern at the Boys and Girls Club of Pawtucket.
According to a press release, the Student Leaders program started in 2004 and recognizes 300 community-focused juniors and seniors from across the U.S. annually. The Rhode Island-based Student Leaders are participating in programming that includes a collaborative, mentor-focused project with the Boys and Girls Clubs. Selected students will earn $17 per hour, or minimum wage if higher, and receive a Chromebook. This year, students will have the option to voluntarily participate in in-person activities as part of the internship.
Sozer is a youth leader with the Rhode Island Civics Learning Coalition (RICLC), where he advocates for more and better civics education in school, and a Sunday volunteer at the Orhan Gunduz Memorial School in Cambridge, Massachusetts, which provides Turkish language and cultural learning opportunities to students of all ages.
Medina is a public speaker with the Rhode Island Environmental Justice Campaign, raising awareness about issues like food insecurity, air pollution and the need for affordable housing. She also helped tutor her younger schoolmates during the pandemic. Medina wants to pursue a career in medicine where she can help disadvantaged people.
The other two Class of 2022 Rhode Island Bank of America Student Leaders are Deborah Obisanya, of Providence, a graduate of Classical High School who will intern at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Providence, and Wake Zani, of Portsmouth, a rising senior at Portsmouth High School who will intern at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Newport County.
“We recognize young adults are the future of Rhode Island, which is why programs like Student Leaders are one way we can provide paid opportunities for students to gain job experience while developing a diverse pipeline of talent as they enter the local workforce,” Kevin Tracy, president, Bank of America Rhode Island said in a press release.
In addition to their internships, Bank of America Student Leaders will participate in a virtual Leadership Summit, delivered in partnership with the Close Up Foundation. The summit will include opportunities to engage with congressional leaders, hear from leaders in civil and human rights and the Stanford University Young Democracy at Home program, which encourages conversation about current issues facing young people today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.