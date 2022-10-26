PAWTUCKET – For some visitors, last week’s public tour of the brand-new Winters Elementary School was simultaneously a glimpse into the past and future of local education.
The Pawtucket School District welcomed the public to the open-house tour on Oct. 20 to see the $49 million, “state-of-the-art” education facility with their own eyes. Dozens of residents shuffled into and around the school, with project leaders guiding the tours.
Among the public were four retired Baldwin Elementary employees who were impressed by the features in the new building. Ann McCarthy taught at Baldwin until 1998, she said. Maureen Girard said she was a library and media specialist until 2000. Richard Cooney taught at Baldwin from 1966 to 1985, before transferring to Cunningham. That same year, his wife, Dorothy Cooney, switched from Cunningham to Baldwin, where she stayed until retirement.
“(The old) Baldwin was a one-floor school – this is a palace compared to that,” Richard Cooney said.
Others in attendance last week included School Committee members and re-election candidates Erin Dube and Joanne Bonollo, as well as City Council President David Moran. School Committee members, administrators, and project managers all emphasized the joy of seeing Baldwin students’ faces on their first day in the building. After a two-day delay caused by a failed fire alarm battery test, the school officially opened to students for the current school year on Sept. 6.
There are roughly 485 students in the four-track school, with four classes for each grade. Kindergarten and 1st grades share the first floor, 2nd and 3rd grades share the second, and 4th and 5th grades share the third. The architect wanted each floor to have a different color scheme, symbolic of the Pawtucket area, Colliers Project Manager Jarred Jackson explained. The blue first floor represents the rivers in the city, green on the second floor represents grassy land, and the yellow and orange of the top floor represents the sun and sky.
The tours last week showcased grade classrooms each equipped with a smartboard, open learning commons and breakout areas. Other stops included the cafeteria and kitchen, an expanded nurse’s suite, media center and library, STEAM and music classrooms, as well as the gymnasium and an Occupational Therapy Physical Therapy (OTPT) Room.
While students are using the school day-to-day without interruption, project managers said there is still a “punch list” of items being completed.
“They’re working on the projector screen for the gymnasium right now. And the roof trim isn’t on yet,” Jackson said. “It’s a lot of little things.”
Wires for a lift remain hanging from the roof as crews finish cleaning windows and placing exterior paneling over the front entryway. This work has been slowed because it is only being completed at night and on weekends when the building is not in use, project managers said.
The district will continue to celebrate the construction of schools with two upcoming events. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and speaking program is planned at Winters this Friday, Oct. 28, at 11:15 a.m. Then, on Monday, Oct. 31 at 9 a.m., the district will hold the groundbreaking to mark demolition and reconstruction of the Elizabeth Baldwin Elementary School. This second project is slated for a target opening of September 2024.
