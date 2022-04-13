'Women in Business' participate in first Pawtucket Promotes panel

PAWTUCKET – The inaugural Pawtucket Promotes panel discussion, “Women in Business,” drew roughly two dozen guests to listen to the journeys of trailblazing, local female business owners.
The Women in Business breakfast discussion was held on March 31 at the Atrium on Main, 285 Main St. in downtown Pawtucket. The free event included a complimentary breakfast catered by Plouffe’s Diner & Pub.
Carmen Dias-Jusino, vice president of community development for the event sponsor Bank Newport, served as the moderator, with guests from different industries. The invited panel of speakers included: Stacey Riendeau of Bake My Day; Lorraine Sena of The Bucket Nutrition; Carmen Monteiro of 10 Rocks Tapas Bar; and Charna Ethier of Providence Perfume, an organic perfume company. They each shared stories about challenges they faced and overcame to find success, as well as what they hope to see for growth of other businesses in the city.
Sandra Cano, who was appointed as Pawtucket’s director of commerce in December, said she was excited by the successful turn-out for the first forum discussion spotlighting local business. The ongoing “Pawtucket Promotes” discussion series aims to highlight businesses and industries that are active in the community.
While all of the panelists said they faced challenges to get their business off the ground, they each agreed that the great moments outweighed the bad. Taking “a leap of faith” was worth the hard-work and dedication, they said.
According to moderator Dias-Jusino, men are more likely to spontaneously start a new business – whereas 97 percent of women business owners did not start their business until roughly five years after coming up with their business idea.
“I wouldn’t have started my business without first experiencing a series of terrible jobs,” Ethier said, noting she originally held a career in publishing.
Sena agreed, saying she had spent years working for companies that she felt did not have her best interests at heart. She shared that she worked for a company that only allowed her three days of bereavement after her father died.
Inspired by her father’s own story of starting a business after immigrating to the United States from Cape Verde, Sena ultimately quit that job and opened The Bucket Nutrition. In addition to running the store, Sena also currently balances a full-time marketing job with a firm based in Boston.
Monteiro said it was “an immigrant’s dream” for her to open 10 Rocks – the first tapas restaurant in the state.
When asked what keeps them motivated during more difficult economic times, all panelists said they were inspired by the support from family and the sense of connectedness to their community. This support and purpose has been a guiding force through hurdles brought on by the pandemic.
“I don’t think I’m here to become rich, I’m here to make others happy,” Riendeau said.
She went on to say that it had been difficult to remain open at times during the last two years. She said she threw away more than 4,000 cookies last year due to decreased foot-traffic. Optimistically, she said businesses now have a chance to reinvent themselves as they re-emerge from the economic slow-down.
Ethier noted that her business was also hit hard by the pandemic, because mask mandates made it less friendly for customers to smell and sample perfume products. While originally located in Wayland Square in Providence, the Providence Perfume Co. is now found at 80 Fountain St. in Pawtucket. Ethier said a motivating factor for this move was the support she received from Pawtucket.
A second event “Pawtucket Promotes: Businesses RISEing Together” is scheduled for April 29 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Isle Brewer’s Guild at 461 Main St. This discussion is sponsored by RISE Engineering and the National Grid Small Business Program. Local business owners will learn about the various resources, including city, state and federal grant applications, that are available to them.
Cano encouraged all local business owners to attend this April 29 discussion and learn about the resources available to them. The event is free to attend, and a complimentary breakfast will be provided. Visit https://forms.gle/Z3AkVuanicpcNYqv6 to register.
“All of our small business sectors are important and we hope that highlighting in this series will both bring awareness to the businesses along with helping them to recover from the still ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Donald Grebien said in an announcement for the second panel.
