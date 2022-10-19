CENTRAL FALLS – The Warden of the Wyatt Detention Center will appear in Connecticut Superior Court next month after being arrested in the state on felony domestic violence charges.
According to a report from the CT Insider, Wyatt Detention Facility Warden Daniel Martin, 56, was arrested on Aug. 10 at his Killingly, Conn. home, along with his wife, Kimberly Martin. Daniel Martin has been charged with second-degree assault and second-degree strangulation. Kimberly Martin was charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct. The arrests reportedly occurred after the two began arguing at a bar – later turning into a physical altercation.
On Aug. 24, Daniel Martin was arrested again, this time on charges of criminal possession of a handgun and violating a protective order from his previous arrest – which prohibited him from having guns. According to the CT Insider report, Kimberly Martin called the police for this violation after seeing an Instagram post of her husband with a friend at a firing range on Aug. 14. In the arrest warrant affidavit, she told officers she “feared for her life” and said her husband ‘believes he is really powerful because he is a warden at a correctional facility’.”
Daniel Martin began working at the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls as chief of security in 2013, and he became warden in 2015. Before this, he worked at detention facilities in Connecticut.
He is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Danielson, Conn. on Nov. 17. Kimberly Martin is set to appear on Jan. 5 for her own arrest. A civil court filing shows the couple is divorcing.
An Oct. 17 Central Falls Detention Facility Corporation meeting agenda included an executive session item to discuss Warden Daniel W. Martin. An acting warden has been leading the facility in the interim.
