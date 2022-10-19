CENTRAL FALLS – The Warden of the Wyatt Detention Center will appear in Connecticut Superior Court next month after being arrested in the state on felony domestic violence charges.

According to a report from the CT Insider, Wyatt Detention Facility Warden Daniel Martin, 56, was arrested on Aug. 10 at his Killingly, Conn. home, along with his wife, Kimberly Martin. Daniel Martin has been charged with second-degree assault and second-degree strangulation. Kimberly Martin was charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct. The arrests reportedly occurred after the two began arguing at a bar – later turning into a physical altercation.

