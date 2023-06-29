CUMBERLAND – On June 22, the 5th-grade class at Ashton Elementary School held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new outdoor “Pawsome” community pantry. The pantry was built to serve any community member in need, with food and toiletry items available 24 hours a day and in the outdoors to ease the discomfort of having to ask for food.

The school participates with the Feinstein program to run a food bank that assists school families in need of food and toiletry items. The “Pawsome Food Pantry” is part of the school’s effort to support those with food insecurities, allowing them to drive up to the pantry at any time and take what they need.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.