Gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Ashton Elementary School’s new food pantry on June 22 are, from left, Mayor Jeff Mutter, Cam Bouvier, Lyla Bouvier, Avery Shorrock, London Shorrock, and Principal Nidia Karbonik.
The two parent volunteers who built the pantry pose with their children. Back left to right Jon Shorrock holding Livie Shorrock, and Tim Bouvier. Front row left to right: London Shorrock, Lyla Bouvier, Cam Bouvier, and Avery Shorrock.
CUMBERLAND – On June 22, the 5th-grade class at Ashton Elementary School held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new outdoor “Pawsome” community pantry. The pantry was built to serve any community member in need, with food and toiletry items available 24 hours a day and in the outdoors to ease the discomfort of having to ask for food.
The school participates with the Feinstein program to run a food bank that assists school families in need of food and toiletry items. The “Pawsome Food Pantry” is part of the school’s effort to support those with food insecurities, allowing them to drive up to the pantry at any time and take what they need.
The idea for the pantry came from the Alan Shawn Feinstein food pantry initiative, which Ashton Elementary has been a part of for many years, to serve the needs of Ashton school families. “But we know these needs reach far beyond our school yard,” said Jennifer Goodwin, special education teacher and Feinstein coordinator at Ashton.
It took a little over two months for the pantry to be constructed by Tim Bouvier and Jon Shorrock, two parents of students at Ashton. They followed a general blueprint of what they wanted the pantry to look like, and it went smoothly, despite a few difficulties.
“Our friends at Central Falls Glass cut the glass for us and Ahlborg construction donated a lot of the wood material,” said Shorrock. “My daughter Lily was the inspiration for building the pantry,” said Bouvier. They also received assistance with the project from Shorrock’s father, Steve Shorrock.
Students were excited to fill up the pantry with canned goods, boxed rice, pancake mix, and other pre-packaged goodies during the ribbon cutting ceremony. The pantry is a legacy that the 5th-grade graduating class is leaving behind at Ashton elementary.
“Each year, the graduating 5th class leaves a gift for the school,” said Nidia Karbonik, school principal. “This year, it’s the pantry and in years past, we’ve had a bench and a plaque,” Karbonik said.
The name “Pawsome,” was voted on by the school’s 5th-graders. Karbonik said the school’s mascot is the Scottie dog, and the school is decorated with paws. When students do well, they are told they are “pawsome,” she said.
“There’s a big need,” said Cumberland Mayor Jeff Mutter. “There’s a food pantry on Angell Road and the membership has grown, so this is a beautiful job that definitely addresses a need,” Mutter said.
The teachers and staff at Ashton Elementary encourage anyone in the community to drive up and drop off what they can to the pantry. They plan to assign a grade every month or week to contribute to the pantry and provide maintenance, as well as have item drop-offs at the high school, which will then be transported to the pantry.
They also plan to add baskets to the pantry for vegetables and other fresh goods, and will eventually have a gravel and stone pathway leading up to the pantry for easier drive-up access. The school has also reached out to local businesses to assist with stocking the pantry year-round.
“It’s nice to see all of our hard work come to fruition,” said Goodwin. “We know this is something that will continue to serve the people of Cumberland for many years to come.”
