NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• Spring Fling, Friday, May 12, noon to 3 p.m. Music and dancing with DJ Celebrations and a lunch by Mickey G’s. Tickets at the front desk.
• Movie at the Mancini Cinema, Monday, May 8, at 12:30 p.m. The 2023 comedy/mystery film, “Murder Mystery 2” starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.
• Instructional crochet class Hookers Delight meets Tuesday, May 9, 10-11 a.m. Learn basic techniques and stitches. Materials provided.
• Free blood pressure screenings Tuesday, May 9, 10 to 11 a.m.
• Chair massages Tuesday, May 9, noon to 3 p.m. Schedule a 15-minute massage provided by a licensed massage therapist. Available to members.
• Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia, Thursday, May 11, at 10 a.m. Take home resources from the Alzheimer’s Association. Registration is required.
• Advanced orthopedic surgery seminar Wednesday, May 17, at 1 p.m. Learn about the latest orthopedic procedures for knee, hip and spine using robotic surgical technology. Guest speakers will provide an inside look at how these surgeon-directed robots deliver precision for joint replacements. The program is free and open to the public. Registration is required, call 401-231-0742.
