ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The Attleboro Historic Preservation Society, 42 Union St., will present a free program about Annie J. Evans, Attleboro’s first African-American, female police officer, on Thursday, April 21, at 6:45 p.m.
At almost 60, Evans (1859-1936) was appointed Attleboro’s first female police officer. She served under two mayors from 1920-1925. Annie was an active member of various organizations, including the John Wesley A.M.E. Zion Church, the Grand Order of Odd Fellows, the Order of Good Samaritans, and the Independent Order of St. Luke.
