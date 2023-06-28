The doubles team of Dawn Curran, left, Susan Purdue, second from left, suffered a 7-6, 1-6, 10-4 loss to the squad of Diana Adamczyk, second from right, and Sarah Feehan in their women’s championship match last weekend.
Left, The men’s doubles finals saw the team of Matt Pavao, left, and Jean-Paul Dujardin, second from left, take a three-set battle with Otniel Lopes, second from right, and Paul Savickas by scores of 1-6, 7-5, and 7-5. Right, inn the men’s ages 18-plus singles division, Jean-Paul Dujardin, right, defeated Garrett Smith in the finals.
In the men's ages 18-plus singles division, Jean-Paul Dujardin, right, defeated Garrett Smith in the finals.
Dawn Curran, right, defeated Sharon McGinnis in the women's singles finals.
Dave Moran, left, defeated Johnny Moretti in the finals of the men's 50-plus singles division.
PAWTUCKET – Back in action for the first time in four years, the 47th annual Pawtucket Open, which is one of New England’s oldest tennis tournaments, took place over the past two weekends at Slater Park’s renovated Mike Kenny Courts.
Two weekends ago, the adult singles (men’s ages 18-plus, men’s 50-plus, and women’s 18-plus) divisions took the court, and last weekend featured the men’s and women’s adult doubles divisions.
Prizes were awarded to the champions and runners-up in each division, and they included gift certificates to local restaurants.
In the men’s ages 18-plus singles division, Pawtucket’s Jean-Paul Dujardin defeated Garrett Smith, 6-1, 6-3, while in the men’s 50-plus singles division, Pawtucket’s Dave Moran topped Johnny Moretti, 6-2, 6-2. Dujardin had previously won the men’s 4.0/4.5 singles championships in 2016 and ‘17.
The women’s singles division saw Dawn Curran cruise to a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Sharon McGinnis.
The men’s doubles division saw Dujardin return to action and team up with Lincoln High boys’ tennis coach Matt Pavao. They netted a come-from-behind 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 win over former Shea High standouts Otniel Lopes and Paul Savickas in their championship match. Dujardin also last won a doubles title in 2016.
The women’s doubles finals saw Diana Adamczyk and Sarah Feehan join forces to defeat Susan Purdue and Curran, 7-6, 1-6, 10-4.
The tournament was sponsored by the Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Department, and the director was St. Raphael Academy head boys’ and girls’ tennis coach Scott Corain. Tennis players and enthusiasts are encouraged to follow the “Slater Park Tennis” Facebook page.
