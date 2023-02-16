SMITHFIELD – In the post-pandemic world, layoffs have hit hard at Google, Amazon, Salesforce, PayPal, and Pinterest, a few examples of reported workforce downsizing.
The layoffs in the tech industry are causing what Ramesh Mohan, professor of economic analytics and data visualization at Bryant University, calls “social contagion,” where other employers are mimicking the tech sector’s behaviors by laying off employees.
Mohan reports that increasing interest rates are to blame for the layoffs.
“We had rock-bottom interest rates. Businesses could borrow money and invest. Money to businesses is not free anymore,” Mohan told The Breeze.
Social contagion is the spread of influence by interactions between agents. Examples include the spreading of fads, rumors or riots.
The tech industry is now laying off individuals after over-hiring during the pandemic. Those who were able to negotiate a higher salary for themselves are now more vulnerable to being laid off. Mohan reports that layoffs are “not evidenced based” as they ultimately do not cut costs, increase productivity, or increase the value of stocks.
“It is an ineffective strategy, but we will see more of this because of high interest rates and the social contagion effect,” he said.
Retailers are pre-emptively laying people off. In addition to layoffs, employee burnout remains an issue, particularly impacting health care workers and teachers.
In Rhode Island thus far, no tech layoffs have been reported by the Department of Labor and Training. Rhode Island has a small presence of tech companies, but it remains to be seen how the social contagion effect, high interest rates, inflation, and lack of consumer confidence will affect the Rhode Island workforce over the next six months and beyond.
According to a story by CT Insider last month, the entire Northeast has seen little or no bump in jobless claims, a possible sign that those who are being laid off in the tech sector are quickly fielding offers for jobs with companies that are growing.
Mohan says the country hasn’t gone through a proper recession. According to resumebuilder.com, “57 percent of business leaders who say layoffs are likely estimate 30 percent or more of their workforce will be laid off in 2023.”
According to an October 2020 article in The Wall Street Journal, unemployment at the end of 2019 and prior to the pandemic was 3.5 percent. The job market at that time was strong, with low interest rates.
Overnight, the pandemic caused lockdowns for employees and businesses. The leisure and hospitality industry were hardest hit during the pandemic as these jobs then and now require face to face encounters with customers. The industry had the highest “quit rate” at almost 5 percent.
According to Mohan, the pandemic caused a “major disruption on our labor force. We saw the great resignation. In 2021, 50 million workers quit their jobs. Workers wanted improved work/life balance and flexibility.”
These workers who quit their jobs were rehired somewhere else. In addition to low interest rates and the disruption in the labor force, stimulus checks, being paid extra while unemployed, and child tax credits assisted Americans to save $4 trillion, the highest in history of the U.S.
During the pandemic, there was a “reshuffling” of workers, said Mohan. Those who resigned from their jobs were able to negotiate higher pays for themselves. The leisure, hospitality, and retail sectors struggled to maintain their workers. The tech industry during the pandemic increased its workforce due to the increase in business mergers and acquisitions, and overall, more online demand. Jobs that saw low quit rates were in the transportation, health care, and social service sectors. Prior to the pandemic, the labor force was 63.4 percent. Currently, it is 62.3 percent.
In addition to the reshuffling of the workforce, Mohan reports 3 million people left the workforce permanently due to early retirement of baby boomers. Women also left the workforce as child care became more scarce and more expensive, and found that living on one income was enough.
“The breakdown of the child care system impacted the women a lot,” he said. “One million women are still missing from the labor force.”
