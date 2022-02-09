Chris was the oldest boy. Nick was the youngest. But you would never have guessed they were ten years apart. You see, Nick and Chris were closer and more connected than any two siblings I’ve ever known. They shared a deep and abiding love for music, theater, family, fun, church and each other. I suppose there are several ways to describe this bond. If I thought about it for a while, some tired old cliché might come to mind. But it would be inadequate. These boys were bound to each other at the heart; there was a silver cord that tethered them. Since Nick’s passing, that cord has acted as a sort of spiritual clothesline filled with the clean, bright, fresh-scented memories of true brotherly love.
Let me point out here that Chris and Nick were real brothers. They had their disagreements and conflicts. They would do battle and then make up, just like other brothers. Chris was older and more “laid back.” He’s a gentle, respectful, pleasant young man. Nick, on the other hand, could be a real imp when inclined. He loved to “bust,” and he had a unique way of irritating you while making you laugh until you cried.
One night shortly before the fire, Chris was trying to get some sleep. So, of course, Nick decided to start a sing-a-long. Position- ing himself next to Chris’s bed, Nick loudly strummed his guitar while singing old show tunes. Of course, Nick had changed the word to these songs, inserting instead, shall we say, some rather indelicate lyrics about people he and Chris knew. At this point Chris had two battles going on. One was trying to get to sleep. The other was trying not to laugh. He knew that if he gave in to the latter, that would be all the encouragement Nick needed.
The odd thing about that night was something Nick said. In an effort to enlist Chris’s help in this song fest, Nick chimed: “Okay, Chris, let’s all sing the songs from that great old musical, 'Carousel.'” A short time later, Nick said, “I don’t know why I said that. I don’t even know what Carousel is about!” What Nick didn’t know, at least on a conscious level, is that Carousel is about the passing of a young boy who returns to watch over his family.
From the time Nick was very young, he and Chris shared a special tradition. Chris’s birthday is in June. And every year, as people stood around the table waiting to sing Happy Birthday, Chris would let Nick blow out his candles. This was something they both looked forward to. It became a running joke. “Happy birthday, Chris! Okay, Nicky, blow out the candles.” Of course, this was one tradition that stopped when Nick passed. Or did it?
In June 2003 we were planning Chris’s birthday celebration. This was a difficult time for everyone. What should have been a happy occasion was clouded by the absence of Chris’s designated “candle putter outer. For his birthday that year, Chris had asked for a video camera. We had put his present in a gift bag and planned to give it to him during our ride to the restaurant for his birthday dinner. We had several people in the van: Chris, his fiancée, Leah, Gabby (Nick’s girlfriend), Alex (Gabby’s brother) and Joanne. I was driving.
Joanne handed the gift bag to Chris. He reached in and took out his present. Of course he was very pleased. But as he started to open the box, he stopped for a moment and said, “I guess I’m going to have to blow out my own candles this year.” It got very quiet. Chris pulled the box open and took out a brochure that was folded on the top. It was then that I heard Gabby gasp, “Oh, isn’t that cute!” Then I heard Chris say “Oh, my God. Mom, look, look!”
On the front of that brochure was a picture of a five-year-old boy blowing out the candles on a birthday cake! At first we were shocked, then we were completely stunned. The young boy whose picture was on the front of this Samsung video brochure, the five-year-old who was blowing out the candles on a birthday cake, was identical to Nick when he was five. The resemblance was so remarkable that Gabby thought Joanne and I had put Nick’s picture in the box. Gabby believes this was Nick’s way of keeping a tradition, and so do we… Happy Birthday, Chris!
Author's note
I used Microsoft Word to type this story into my computer. When I wrote that Nick was twelve years younger than Chris, the spell checker underlined the words “twelve years,” indicating an error. I checked to see if I had misspelled twelve. I hadn’t. I didn’t. I tried putting commas in and taking commas out, all to no avail. The error line stayed. When I finished the story, I called Joanne in to read it to her. When I read the line that said the boys were twelve years apart, Joanne said, “ten years.” I changed the twelve to ten, and the line disappeared! I guess this book is going to have more than one editor. - DK
Log In
