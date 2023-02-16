LINCOLN – This year will be a fascinating one when it comes to watching the job market, says Liz Catucci, president of the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, with certain industries still having to struggle to find employees and tech companies continuing to lay off thousands.
It’s too early to say who will have the upper hand, she said, but she expects small or midsized companies to continue to be aggressive in taking advantage of the turmoil in larger companies, particularly in technology, that are laying off workers or instituting hiring freezes.
People are anxious with thoughts of a “slowcession” and uncertainty in the financial sphere, she said, wondering if we’re in a recession yet and what’s to come if it still hasn’t arrived.
Companies take advantage of uncertainty
Catucci said she’s seeing many smaller companies being aggressive in the moment, and going to find themselves quality employees, promising stability and a great work culture.
The chamber is one of those entities that’s hiring, she said, among those that have decided they’re moving forward and they’re not going to wait and see what happens with a recession. There’s generally more mobility with nimble small and midsized companies, she said, and many aren’t sitting back and being careful even as they watch what’s happening at big companies such as Hasbro, which recently announced layoffs of 1,000 people globally.
“I think they’re just trying to be forward-thinking,” she said, pursuing potential employees who might be considering a job change. “They’re eager to grab top talent while they can.”
Mixed bag
The chamber is still seeing a mix of companies that are struggling to find employees and those that don’t seem to be having any trouble, said Catucci.
“It’s definitely gotten better,” she said, but specific industries, such as hospitality and manufacturing, are still feeling the effects of the pandemic. Part of that is more reluctance about overnight shifts, she said, and in the hospitality sector there are a lot of other opportunities available.
Inflation is still an issue, but the labor market has stayed stable, she said, with some choosing to discard the “old school thinking” that would have connected employment decisions to the national financial situation of the moment.
Being flexible
Smart companies are continuing to be flexible with employees, said Catucci, knowing that an unyielding schedule won’t win them much of anything. Most businesses are still doing a hybrid schedule of people at home and in the office or warehouse, she said, letting them alter their hours as needed, letting them work two days from home if they want.
“That flexibility piece is going to play a component forever,” she said. “We can’t go backward.”
Businesses are still focused on retention, she said, as well as “upscaling” people, finding employees opportunities and trainings so they can find “internal mobility” upward through the ranks so they don’t leave.
From a chamber perspective, she said they’re brainstorming on ways they can take advantage of this trend, perhaps running some education around the topic, including on how to network again and teaching soft skills. People want more soft skill training, she said, and employers are willing to spend some money to get it done to help with retention.
Completely out of the box
One idea that’s generally been seen as way outside the box, but has gained some momentum with a couple of larger Rhode Island companies in particular, is that of instituting a four-day work week, said Catucci. It’s a big idea to get people in the mindset that three full days off is a good thing and could work on a wide scale, she said, but she wouldn’t be surprised if it continues to be a topic of conversation.
An idea that might have been totally foreign at one point is now much more mainstream after years of talking about hybrid work schedules and increased flexibility in the work week, she said. There are specific industries where it seems even more feasible, she said, such as accounting, where someone might be able to bank out their work in three days, working 10 or 12 hours a day, and still get emails on Friday.
LinkedIn ?
Another trend from the employee perspective is increased of usage of LinkedIn as a social media site, said Catucci.
“They’re using it as more of a networking tool,” she said, instead of the past view of it as more of a place to go only if one is looking for a job.
LinkedIn is less about one’s job title now, she told The Breeze, and much more about one’s brand image. People are changing their titles to reflect their skillsets rather than their daily tasks, marketing themselves as brand ambassadors.
“It’s being used much more for professional brand identity,” she said.
Looking for a job is less about sending out a resume or cold calling, she said, but is now often centered around that pre-connection on LinkedIn.
She herself has gone from almost never looking at LinkedIn to checking it at least once per day, said Catucci.
“It’s been a big tool for us at the chamber,” she said.
For example, a post about the new train station in Pawtucket got some 500 interactions, she said, a level of engagement that would have been unheard of in the old days of LinkedIn.
