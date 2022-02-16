PAWTUCKET – Chief of Police Tina Goncalves drove her vehicle 27,622 miles while on city business last year.
That figure, for the time period from July 1 of 2020 to June 30 of 2021, was more than 3,500 miles more than the year before, when her total mileage was 23,622, according to the city’s annual report on vehicle assignments and usages released this month.
The 27,622 miles driven, including 1,108 gallons of gas pumped at city pumps, is nearly double the 14,659 miles driven by all other city employees with take-home privileges, including:
• Mayor Donald Grebien, at 7,067 miles and 499 gallons of gas (entire fiscal year);
• Former DPW Director Eric Earls, at 1,678 miles and 69 gallons of gas;
• Former fill-in DPW Director Dylan Zelazo, at 3,264 miles and 199 gallons of gas;
• Current DPW Director David Clemente, at 151 miles and 13 gallons of gas;
• And Fire Chief William Sisson, at 2,499 miles and 315 gallons of gas (entire fiscal year).
Grebien defended the chief’s use of her city vehicle last October after a former police official filmed her using her city vehicle running errands in Seekonk, Mass. He said then that Goncalves is on-call around the clock, and that she needs to be able to respond to emergencies at a moment’s notice.
Goncalves this week said her basic daily commute from her home is about 60 miles round-trip, not including anything she does during the day, which is a much longer drive than others on the list of employees authorized to take their city vehicle home. She uses the vehicle five days per week, sometimes six and seven, she said.
Goncalves gave the example of one day when she had to travel back and forth from home to respond to situations several times in one day.
In addition to being on-call for emergencies around the clock, said the chief, she serves on various committees and marches in parades, often as the face of the department.
Mileage is tracked through a fob system, said Goncalves and Emily Rizzo, spokeswoman for Grebien, and mileage must be entered into the system each time someone fills up.
Goncalves does occasionally pump gas on her own dime, say, if she’s going to a parade in Newport, they said, and doesn’t turn in any slips for reimbursement, but the mileage is still counted the same either way.
“The process is the same for everyone,” said the chief.
She added that she would not be allowed to use the vehicle while on vacation, and there have been times when she’s been on vacation and had to drive back to her house to get her city vehicle before driving in to respond to an emergency.
The mileage also covers whatever Goncalves needs to do within the city, said Rizzo.
The number of employees who are able to take vehicles home at the end of the day is dictated by ordinance. Grebien and the City Council previously worked together to limit the number of employees who could take vehicles home, last updating the ordinance in April of 2016. Vehicles are officially allowed to be taken by the mayor, public safety director, fire chief, majors in the Police Department, animal control, DPW director, and director of EMA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.