BELLINGHAM, Mass. – Enter most any local coffee shop, depending on the time and day, and you’ll find a group of people just chilling and solving all of the world’s problems.
The Honey Dew on Pulaski Boulevard in Bellingham is no exception. The group once filled most of the shop, but a committed group still fills one corner almost every weekday morning.
Bob Pouliot, of Bellingham, has been coming here forever, said there are a number of unwritten rules of the coffee shop club (which anyone is welcome to join, by the way), and near the top of the list is having thick skin.
“Every day, someone gets picked on,” he said. “If you can’t take teasing, you might not want to show up.”
And when someone doesn’t show up, whether because they were offended, didn’t have the time, or simply forgot, everyone notices.
“If you don’t show up, you have to come in with a letter,” said Pouliot.
Ed Caporelli says he’s been gathering with friends for coffee at this spot for 50 years, and it never gets old. For a group where only one person, Blackstone resident Ross Fisher, is still married, the others having lost their spouses or been divorced, it’s an invaluable source of community and camaraderie.
“We solve a lot of problems,” said Caporelli.
“And create some as well,” said Pouliot, laughing.
Woonsocket resident David Lavallee said he loves the conversation and company, knowing that friends will always be here.
The group unanimously claims that they try to stay away from politics, but as people wait in line for coffee nearby, at least some grumbling about politicians can be heard coming from their table.
Fisher, as the only one still married, takes many jokes about the subject and also dishes out plenty of his own.
“I always say we’ve only had one fight,” he said, a smile coming across his face. “It started the day we got married and it’s been going ever since.”
Fisher said the staff is always up for a laugh, but occasionally they have to be told to pipe down a bit. He said one member of their group, Doug Pariseau, is known as the “resident ball-buster,” and when he’s not here, others have to take his place.
When you get to be this age, time goes quickly, says the group, who can frequently be heard exclaiming about it being Thursday again as the latest edition of The Valley Breeze arrives.
A recent hot topic of conversation revolved around the taste of cheese, with Pariseau delivering an impassioned case that Market Basket brand is better even than Boar’s Head.
Some end up leaving the group eventually, some found on the obituary pages, but it’s always about who’s here.
Members were asked if they like everyone in the group.
“No, not really,” said Fisher, laughing. “It depends on the day.”
Most who leave the group do so on friendly terms, though Caporelli recalls one person who got so offended by a word he used that he stormed out and never came back.
“It was a word that I said, but I don’t know what the word was,” he said.
