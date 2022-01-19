PROVIDENCE – A Boston-area contractor who frequently traveled to Rhode Island to cash business checks at a check-cashing business as part of a scheme to not report or pay taxes on nearly $2 million in income was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Providence, announced U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.
Richard Karski, 60, owner and operator of K.C.O. Builders, pleaded guilty on Oct. 7, 2021, to attempt to evade or defeat tax.
In pleading guilty, Karski admitted that for tax years 2015 through 2018, he failed to declare any income or pay any taxes on approximately $1,917,658 in business and personal income.
Karski admitted that as part of his scheme, he frequented a Pawtucket check-cashing business where he cashed checks he received from clients. The income was never reported to the Internal Revenue Service. In total, he failed to pay $179,182 in taxes.
At sentencing, Judge Mary McElroy sentenced Karski to two years of federal probation and ordered him to pay $179,182 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lee Vilker.
The matter was investigated by Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation.
