PAWTUCKET – Back in January, The Breeze reported that the former Microfibres mill property at 1 Moshassuck St. was mostly cleared and ready for redevelopment, but little at the property has changed in the seven months since.
The City Council, at the urging of Councilor Clovis Gregor and some city residents, has sent multiple letters seeking to promote accountability at the site even as construction, as it has at numerous other projects, has stalled.
Gregor told the council on Aug. 9 that the issues at the property have not been abated at all, and they’ve actually gotten worse. He provided pictures showing how deep trenches were dug so that torrential rains on July 16 and other dates would flow right into the Moshassuck River and nearby drainage systems.
This is a clearly “deliberate action” from a company, JK Equities, that’s supposed to be good business partners with the city, said Gregor, pushing runoff from the contaminated site into public waterways and affecting the public health of District 5, Pawtucket as a whole, and nearby Providence.
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has made several suggestions, said Gregor, including securing the perimeter, but he continues to find gates open and other evidence that they are not abiding by their remediation action plan. Here’s a company coming to Pawtucket to do business, he said, and they’re not abiding by the most basic safety measures.
The issue of securing the site and preventing contaminated runoff is one of two controversies related to the site, along with the city’s plan to trim down the nearby Morley Field property to convey a portion of the property for JK Equities’ development of a new large-scale distribution and trucking center.
Councilor Mark Wildenhain said it seems as if the project has stalled as many others have, and said that if the company isn’t holding to its agreements, the city should hold them to it. He said he would also like an update from JK Equities on where the project stands. Once the project is going again, many of the issues going on now will go away, he said.
The council sent three letters seeking additional information, one to JK Equities asking for an update on the project, one to the Zoning Department, and one to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.
Council President Terry Mercer supported sending the inquiries to ask about compliance, saying that perhaps will “light a fire to do their job.” The letter will indicate that they’re looking to go down the road with the local and state oversight agencies.
Councilor Yesenia Rubio said it’s important for the council to get a timeline for when everything was supposed to have happened.
Councilor Mark Wildenhain said that if JK Equities agreed to something, they should live up to it.
Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak asked that other city officials also be copied on the letters, saying there should be consensus among everyone that this is an important issue and everyone agrees that the current situation isn’t acceptable.
If JK Equities is found to not be in compliance, said Mercer, the council will strongly urge the company to use every tool available to gain compliance.
Prior to the sending of the letters, resident Lisa Beade, who has consistently opposed the selling of Morley Field for the project, spoke again of the dangers associated with microfibers, saying the rubble from the old mill is full of them and that contamination is now spreading outward. She urged the council to be proactive in protecting the area in any way possible.
Nearby business owner Anastasia Azure also drew attention to contamination concerns, saying the cleanup plan stated that rubble couldn’t sit for more than 30 days, but it’s been here for many months. Piles are required to be covered, she said, which they generally have not been, and the site is supposed to be fenced off.
Dylan Zelazo, director of administration for Mayor Donald Grebien, said that if the company is not doing what the RIDEM told them to do, including securing runoff and limiting dust from blowing in the air, the stage agency should address it.
“Of course, our expectation is that they meet or exceed all requirements,” he said.
Zelazo agreed with Wildenhain that once they see progress toward full construction, with a new stormwater runoff management implemented, everything will improve, but he noted that JK Equities has already torn down a “really hazardous vacant mill” and made the site safer and less blighted.
