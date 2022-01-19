PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is announcing a new website that will serve as a one-stop shop where Rhode Islanders who fish, hunt, and boat may obtain all the licenses, permits, and tags they need to participate in these activities.
The single unified hub, called Rhode Island Outdoors, will modernize and simplify all outdoors licensing and permitting services that DEM administers. It will launch in mid-February.
RIO will be user-friendly, states a release. It is being developed by NIC Rhode Island, which has been providing e-government solutions for the state of Rhode Island for 20 years and has been a DEM partner since 2002.
Users will be able to renew their licenses, permits, and tags for hunting, trapping, freshwater fishing, and saltwater fishing when RIO goes live next month. Thereafter, the website will add functionality for segments including recreational boating registration, commercial fishing licensing, ATV/snowmobile registration, and hunter safety program modules.
“Rhode Island Outdoors, or RIO, is a very big step forward to improving our customers’ user experience by providing all outdoor licensing and permitting options in a simple ‘one-stop shopping’ system,” said DEM Acting Director Terry Gray. “Modernizing Rhode Island’s government services is a priority of Governor McKee’s RI2030 plan and DEM has several major initiatives underway to improve services across the department. RIO will make license renewals speedier, more streamlined, and more hassle-free. It will allow hunters, anglers, and boaters to spend more time outside and on the water, which is where they want to be.”
“Among my first projects at NIC was working with the RIDEM to offer online freshwater fishing licenses back in 2004,” said NIC RI General Manager Tom Viall. “I am thrilled now to be part of the new RIO system. It is truly a testament to DEM’s commitment to embrace our newest technology to continually grow and improve the services they offer to customers.”
The new system will provide an easy, user-friendly interface for all DEM outdoors customers, allowing for optional automatic license renewals and aiding in the removal of duplicate accounts to ensure licenses are always up to date. It also will incorporate more immediate transaction recoveries for all authorized sales agents. Customers can purchase hunting and fishing products directly from the website or in person at more than 35 bait and gun shops and sporting goods stores across Rhode Island. In 2021, DEM issued nearly 8,000 hunting licenses, more than 25,000 freshwater fishing licenses, and almost 50,000 saltwater fishing licenses. To make the change to RIO as seamless as possible, data from the current system will be imported to RIO including customer profiles, purchase history, and hunter certification information.
The DEM will post in-depth information about RIO at www.dem.ri.gov/huntfish soon.
