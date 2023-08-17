Advertising rates vary by size and edition. Call or email for information, and we can email rate cards to you. We have “modular” ad sizes (such as 1⁄4 page, 1⁄2 page, or 1/8 page), with simple pricing. See our newspaper to get an idea of size.
Do you offer anything else?
• Yes. You can place a digital banner ad to the busy valleybreeze.com, with more than 627,000 page views and almost 200,000 unique users per month
• You can target voters geographically by zip code by email. We can create the email and send to a targeted audience, with re-targeted effort via Facebook and Twitter, for as little as $38 cpm.
• We can “print and deliver” full color and glossy flyers for you, inserted and distributed to your local editions.You’ll need to give us about 2-3 weeks’ notice. Plan to print on both sides. You’re paying for the paper and insertion anyway, so double your message.
• We can offer a “Post It Note” on page 1 (based on availability) of each Breeze edition. Full color available.
Call Bob for help at ext. 127 for details.
Do you offer premium placement?
Yes, the best spots and best weeks in the paper are first paid, first served. Front page or back page ads are sometimes available; please call for details. If, for instance, you want your ad on page 2 with color, your request will be considered based on available space. Priority space can only be guaranteed to a full-page ad. That is, if you plan a smaller ad on page 3, but a full-page ad request comes along, the full-page ad will take priority, your ad will be bumped to the next best space, and any premium additional costs that you paid will be refunded to you. On any page, the largest ad will have priority, even if it comes in later than your ad.
If a full-page ad is purchased, we will make sure your opponent’s ad is not on the opposite page.
