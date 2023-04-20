Mill Village Mile

Potential branding of Valley Falls and Lonsdale as the Mill Village Mile.

CUMBERLAND – Valley Falls and Lonsdale have loads of untapped potential, say experts behind a new plan for revitalizing those villages, and town leaders can help draw it out.

The developers of the Valley Falls and Lonsdale Economic Revitalization and Social Equity Plan shared details of it at a joint forum of the Town Council and Planning Board Monday, saying they see a vibrant corridor full of mixed commercial and housing, ethnic food offerings, and easy transit.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.