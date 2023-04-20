CUMBERLAND – Valley Falls and Lonsdale have loads of untapped potential, say experts behind a new plan for revitalizing those villages, and town leaders can help draw it out.
The developers of the Valley Falls and Lonsdale Economic Revitalization and Social Equity Plan shared details of it at a joint forum of the Town Council and Planning Board Monday, saying they see a vibrant corridor full of mixed commercial and housing, ethnic food offerings, and easy transit.
Todd Poole, president and managing principal at 4Ward Planning of Philadelphia, highlighted strategic investment projects, particularly along Broad Street and Mendon Road. This area, said Poole, has the capacity to capture all of Cumberland’s unmet housing needs for the next five years, with potential for 300-350 new units. Developers they spoke with are “chomping at the bit,” he said, and it’s not all about luxury units, but affordable ones as well.
The Mendon Road Stop & Shop site is one place that could accommodate more development, said Poole, and town leaders should work with the owner to see about formulating future plans.
Councilor Peter Bradley voiced concern that the Stop & Shop plaza is in an 100-year flood plain, and Poole said that in other places where flooding has been a concern, development will often be placed above parking.
Another area that’s not as vibrant or dense as it could be is on Broad Street between Eli Street and Bells Court, with 6 acres of underutilized properties a “sweet spot” for development, said Poole, a sort of potential new downtown gathering spot requiring assembling of properties from multiple owners. Poole described the area as “kind of a “crown jewel for investment in Cumberland,” with potential for 200-240 multi-family rentals and 30,000-40,000 square feet of commercial space. This particular aspect of the report is more of a long-term plan, he noted.
Introducing Poole and Ken Livingston of FHI Studio on Monday, Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens noted the many positive developments happening in the area, including redevelopment of Ann & Hope Mill, 200 new street trees being planted next month, and development of a new community center near Town Hall.
Poole and Livingston highlighted the Naushon Mill near Town Hall as an opportunity for light industrial development if a housing plan there doesn’t come together. There is great demand in old buildings such as this one for entertainment spaces, Poole said, including bowling alleys and arcades.
The experts said that food offerings really drive new retail and service business development, as entrepreneurs see the increased foot traffic as an opportunity to open. They said the large and growing Latino population in the area is particularly entrepreneurial, and could help fill many of the vacant spaces along Broad Street as part of an effort to add denser mixed use.
Council President Mike Kinch said he could see this area of Cumberland being a sort of “Federal Hill of the Blackstone Valley,” partnering with Central Falls and extending the increasingly vibrant restaurant scene on that side of the line.
Experts are also promoting the adaptive reuse of other properties in the area for housing, including a 4-story mill building near Ann & Hope.
Livingston said they envision a neighborhood where residents come together to live, work, and participate in activities, with possible conversion to one-way streets allowing added parking on side streets and plenty of signage to create a sense of place and help people find their way. He said he was struck by how many people are currently parking on sidewalks, and said the town should increase pedestrian safety and enforce parking regulations. A parking study will be of critical importance as this area develops, he added.
Livingston and Poole said they envision a transit-oriented development district, or TOD, around bus access, and they also recommend improved bicycle amenities. Zoning regulations should be amended to update parking requirements and remove impediments to redevelopment, they said, and a mixed-use overlay district could really give guidance on that front.
One parking solution could be shared-use spots, with businesses that open for different hours sharing the same lots.
Councilor Lisa Beaulieu asked which part of the report excited the experts the most, and Poole said that if it comes down to changing direction for the area, “the area to go big is on Broad Street” and the ability to create a $100 million investment in a 6-acre area.
As shopping centers decline, said Poole, they’re increasingly marrying with housing initiatives, and food is an important component of driving foot traffic for a community to “eat your way to revitalization.”
Planning Board member Chris Butler said that traffic and parking issues in the area aren’t insurmountable, but they’re brought up often by residents, and officials will need to find a way to create greater density without “making it gridlocked all the time.”
Other members reiterated that concern, as well as the desire to prevent gentrification. Poole responded that it’s always a balancing act, and that one of the ways not to price people out is to maintain the 20 percent affordable housing requirement.
Mayor Jeff Mutter said he appreciates the perspective from outside experts on an area of town that’s near and dear to his heart but one that lost a bit of its luster with the decline and closing of Ann & Hope. Answering concerns from former state Rep. Jim McLaughlin, he said the area will not lose its history or identity.
Bill Kitsilis, of Angelo’s Palace Pizza, said he’s very happy to see improvements planned, but offered some cautionary words. Housing developments won’t bring all that many customers, he said, and the real jolt for businesses is with events. He noted the boost Angelo’s gets when Blackstone River Theatre hosts concerts, saying adding more destinations for events will provide the best help to businesses.
Mutter said there are longstanding plans for a new riverfront park behind Stop & Shop, and that will hopefully be one place that can be used to attract people to the area.
