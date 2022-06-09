CUMBERLAND – A Food Truck Concert Night will be held at Diamond Hill Park, 4097 Diamond Hill Road, Thursday, June 16, 5-8 p.m.
The event will feature a variety of food trucks, beer & wine, live music. Admission is free. Visit www.foodtrucksin.com/food-truck-events.
