NORTH PROVIDENCE – North Providence Mancini Center Director Linda Giorgio says the summer of 2023 is jam-packed with activities, more than most other centers in the area.
After one senior member expressed frustration over shorter summer hours, The Breeze asked Giorgio about the center closing one hour earlier than during the rest of the year, at 3 p.m. instead of 4 p.m., and she said the 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. opening time is to be in line with the town’s move to summer hours from June 21 to Sept. 1. It is done this way every year, she said.
“Our members are fully aware of this, as we post this in our newsletter,” she said. “Of course we have our card leagues, Mahjong players, and crafters who usually linger on after closing and we stay until their games are over.”
North Providence has more going on this summer than most senior centers, said Giorgio, including summer concerts, their Taste of Summer Event, Summer Picnic, more than 20 scheduled day trips, regular classes, which include 22 exercise classes per week, and 20 weekly programs, which include arts, cards, games, and clubs.
Educational classes are offered on topics related to health, technological programs and driver safety.
“We have not cut one program due to our summer hours,” said Giorgio. “Seniors will continue to receive the best experience the minute they walk in our doors.”
If it was up to some, they would be open seven days per week, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., she said.
“We are always coming up with more innovative ways to keep our seniors active and healthy,” she said.
A recent one-week closure of the Johnston Senior Center saw the Mancini Center packed to an even greater degree than normal, she said, and they gained a number of new memberships during that week.
Memberships are $10 for North Providence residents, $15 for non-residents.
Taste of Summer, catered by Mickey G’s, is happening today, July 19, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Tickets had to be purchased by July 14.
The Summer Picnic will be Aug. 24 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Meehan Overlook. Tickets must be purchased by Aug. 11 for that event, which is also catered by Mickey G’s and includes a special guest appearance by Ronnie Giorgio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.