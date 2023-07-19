Mancini crowd
A happy crowd at the Mancini Center cheers during a musical concert there earlier this month.

 Breeze photo by Robert Emerson

NORTH PROVIDENCE – North Providence Mancini Center Director Linda Giorgio says the summer of 2023 is jam-packed with activities, more than most other centers in the area.

After one senior member expressed frustration over shorter summer hours, The Breeze asked Giorgio about the center closing one hour earlier than during the rest of the year, at 3 p.m. instead of 4 p.m., and she said the 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. opening time is to be in line with the town’s move to summer hours from June 21 to Sept. 1. It is done this way every year, she said.

