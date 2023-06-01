There’s so much to love about Rhode Island in the summertime, but my absolute favorite experience is the simplest one: hanging out in the back yard with a grill and some yard games.
I’ve always loved playing games, especially the ones that allow you to hold an Ocean State beer in one hand while playing with the other. Whether it’s cornhole or ladder ball, I’m there for it.
Throw in some good friends and a chance to grill up some burgers (follow me on Twitter, @GrillNewEngland), and there really is nothing quite like it.
The pandemic gave us all kinds of time to focus on our yard and what we eventually want it to be. We had the time to reimagine the patio leading up to the deck, and with my wife’s helpful Pinterest boards, we made these planters with two-by-three boards coming out of the middle to hold the lights up.
The deck was already a point of pride (and deep regret) after I’d sanded down the entire thing to save myself a few bucks, perhaps my least fortunate choice along this journey of renovating a 100-year-old house.
The way our home is positioned, the shaded area starts out closest to the house around 3 p.m. and then grows. The hanging lights get plugged in and the propane-fueled fireplace goes on. As the games wind down, it’s time to just chill on the deck with the lights and another drink. No pool or fancy backyard bar needed.
This year, thanks to my in-laws getting me one of those fancy heat lamps, we’ll be able to enjoy the back deck even on cooler spring and fall nights.
There are all sorts of variations to the summer night out back, with a movie projector, fire pit, hammock and even tents adding something different to the experience based on my mood.
