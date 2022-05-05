WOONSOCKET – The Autumnfest Committee reminds schools, groups and organizations that there is still time to secure a space in the 44th Autumnfest Parade to be held on Monday, Oct. 10.
Tom Gray, Autumnfest Parade coordinator said, “We welcome all organizations to be a part of the great Autumnfest Parade experience. Some groups have already reached out to us but there is always room for more.”
For information, contact Gray at 401-767-7985 or by email at parade@autumnfest.org.
