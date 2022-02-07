We have always loved holiday movies. You know the ones: "A Christmas Carol," "Elf," "Christmas Story," "It’s a Wonderful Life," all the great films that leave you feeling warm and uplifted. But the one we love the most is "Miracle on 34th Street."
If you haven’t seen it, you really should. This movie is about the famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Macy’s hires the wrong man to portray Santa in the parade. When it was time to start, the faux Saint Nick is blotto, drunk as a skunk.
Enter Kris Kringle, an charismatic, cane-wielding old man who believes himself to be the real Santa Claus. After seeing his condition, Kris complains to the Macy’s management threatening to thrash the sotted Santa with his cane. Kringle is then immediately hired by Macy’s parade coordinator to portray the jolly old elf.
Now, I don’t want to spoil the movie for you, so, let me just cut to the chase. The executive who hired Kris was a single woman with a young daughter. You would not describe this woman as having holly in her heart. As matter of fact, she is pretty grinchy and she has discouraged her daughter from believing in any childhood fantasies.
Well, the little girl and Kris Kringle get to meet and bond quickly in a very special way. The little girl finally confides in Kris about her most secret wish. She wants more than anything to have a real home. Not a New York apartment but a real home with a lawn and a swing set in the back yard. She wants the house that was in the picture she cut out of a magazine of beautiful homes.
At the end of the movie, the little girl gets her wish. During a Sunday drive, she sees a for sale sign in front of the very house she wanted. She jumps from the car and runs into the empty house. When she enters the home, she knows immediately that it is her Christmas gift from Kris. She knows it because there standing in a brightly lit corner of the living room is Kris Kringle’s cane. There can be no doubt it was his. The little girl’s wish had come true.
OK, I know this is a long way to go but it will be worth it. You see, when we were attempting to buy the home we live in now, Joanne was very anxious. We loved this house and we couldn’t wait to hear if the owners had accepted our offer. On the night before getting their approval, Joanne had a wonderful dream. In the dream she asked Nicky if we were going to get the house we wanted so much. Nick’s reply was, “It will be just like Miracle on 34th St."
Well, we got our OK and two days later, when we entered our new home, Jo saw something that made her smile and tear up at the same time. You see, there in the empty kitchen hanging on the edge of a built-in etagere was an old cane. Wow, just like "Miracle on 34th St."
Tea Time
Nick loved Paris. No, not the city. His godmother, Paris Ledoux. Paris has always had a sweet, quiet, gentle way about her. She is thoughtful and kind. As a matter of fact, if you were casting a movie and wanted to fill the part of a Godmother, you would give Paris the part.
Paris has two children of her own, Michelle and Michael, whom they called “Mo.” Our two families were very close, and Paris and the kids visited often. To Nick’s delight, many visits would turn into marathon get-togethers. After several hours, Michelle and Mo would tire and complain that they wanted to go home. Paris would tell them that she was just going to have a cup of tea and then they would leave. Of course their mom’s teacup must have seemed bottomless to Mo and Michelle, because it took forever to empty.
I’ve observed through the years that most people are not close to their godparents. Many people I’ve spoken with about this have actually had to think about who their godparents were. In fact, in my stand-up act I used to say, If you really didn’t like someone, make him or her a godparent and you will never see them again. Luckily for us, Paris wasn’t like that. When it came to her godson, Paris was always caring and supportive.
About two years after Nick passed, Paris attended a penny social at St. Jude’s Church in Lincoln. Paris is no stranger to St. Jude’s. She has always been an active member, even singing in the choir. When she arrived at the event that night, she bought her tickets and placed them in the cups sitting in front of the prizes.
Poor Paris has never been especially lucky when it comes to raffles. She was really just there to support the church. So when they began to draw tickets and give away prizes, Paris was talking with the other people at her table and not really paying attention. But then she began to get a feeling that her number was going to be called, so she turned and listened.
Then it happened. The emcee for the evening reached into the cup, drew the ticket, and read her number. When she went up to get her prize, Paris couldn’t believe what she saw. There, taped to a beautifully wrapped basket of tea and tea products, with a tag that read “Tea Time,” was the prize number 41. That night Paris might have been hoping for a stroke of luck. What she got was a giant basket of love.
