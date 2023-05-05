PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Health is advising consumers through a press release that lēf Farms is recalling a single lot of its “Spice” packaged salad greens that may be contaminated with E.coli bacteria.
The recalled product was distributed to Hannaford and Market Basket stores in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, and New York.
The recalled product comes in a four-ounce, clear, plastic, clam shell-shaped container with a “best by” date of 5/5/23, lot number SP10723- 1RGH1, UPC 8 50439 00709 1. Date, lot number, and UPC are on the bottom of the package. lēf Farms “Spice” is the only product impacted. No other products are being recalled.
E. coli causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools. Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly. The condition can lead to serious kidney damage and even death.
Consumers should check any products they may have bought recently. Anyone who has purchased this product should not eat it. Consumers should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.
The press release states that there have been no reports of illness related to these products.
Anyone who has eaten these recalled products and has symptoms should call their health care provider.
