NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Union Free Library, 1810 Mineral Spring Ave., announces the following programs.
• Rock Painting: Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. Open to adults. Supplies will be provided.
• Tale-gating Storytime: held on Tuesdays through March 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Held at Notte Park in the lower lot. Join Miss Lynda and Miss Jenny for songs, movement and stories-all outside. Registration is required, masks are encouraged.
To register online for any program and for a full listing of all our programs for kids, teens and adults available, check out the Events Calendar at https://nprovlib.org .
