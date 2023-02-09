Any type of biography has a targeted audience. To pull the book off the shelf, readers must have some interest in the subject profiled. This holds true for “A Private Spy.” Subtitled “The Letters of John le Carré,” it is edited by Tim Cornwell, the son of David Cornwell whose pen name was John le Carré.
From 1961 through 2021 le Carré published 29 novels. “The Spy Who Came In From The Cold” and “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” are considered amongst the finest espionage books ever produced.
John le Carré was also a prolific letter writer, and Tim Cornwell has curated a fascinating collection of his father’s missives. These correspondences provide intriguing insights into le Carré’s upbringing, education, time as an M15 and M16 British spy and his marital/parenting shortfalls. This mélange of topics coalesces into a portrayal of the evolution of a brilliant writer.
Many of these letters, as well as his novels, are weighted with le Carré’s disdain of the British and American espionage efforts and their wrongheaded politicians. His publication dates span from John F. Kennedy to Donald Trump, so there is plenty of fodder! In November 2020, less than a month before his death, he wrote to a friend,
“Trump insulted us, & terrified us with his populism. He set the stage for the worst things happening in the world right now, from Eastern Europe to the Middle East.”
Readers get a glimpse of le Carré’s psyche as a writer. In a letter to fellow author C.P. Snow, he declares, “I don’t care to spend too long on a book — the paint gets thick and grey and the subject changes too often.” When his 1968 novel “A Small Town In Germany” receives lukewarm reviews, he writes to his editor, “I am in an extremely equivocal position. A thriller-writer with pretensions? A novelist who hasn’t the guts to drop the thriller form?”
The roster of letter recipients includes family, friends and educators. It is also sprinkled with writers, politicians and celebrities; Hugh Laurie, Stephen Fry, Sydney Pollack, Margaret Thatcher and Graham Green to name a few. One of the longest and most illuminating letters was to Sir Alec Guinness attempting to convince the actor to portray the character George Smiley in a BBC production of “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy.” He writes, “In the best sense, you are uncomfortable company, as I suspect Smiley is. An audience wishes – when you wish it – to take you into its protection. It feels responsible for you, it worries about you. I don’t know what you call that type of empathy, but it is very rare, & Smiley and Guinness have it – when either of you gets his feet wet, I can’t help but shivering.”
This glibness, the power of persuasion and flattery of this letter reflects on another main character in le Carre’s life – his father Ronnie Cornwell. Ronnie was a con man. A poseur who bilked unsuspecting targets with business scams across the globe. His shadow, his notorious reputation, hovers over many aspects of his son’s life and writing. The charlatan character Rick Pym from “A Perfect Spy” is a literary version of Ronnie Cornwell; selfish, egotistical, and untrustworthy.
Coming in at a whopping 632 pages, even the most ardent le Carré-phile will not breeze through this yeoman’s effort by Tim Cornwell, who tragically died unexpectedly in May 2022 just prior to publication. It may be best consumed in bits and pieces.
“A Private Spy” is not for every reader. Some familiarity with John le Carré’s work helps, but it touches on so much real history and provides such insight into the writing process, outsiders can enjoy it as well.
